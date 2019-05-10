WOLFEBORO — Maxfield Real Estate has recognized Randy Parker as its top-producing agent for 2018, with more than $28 million in sales.
Carol and Steve Bush received the 2018 Emerald Award for sales between $10 and $15 million, and Denise Williams was in third place for overall sales in 2018.
Since joining Maxfield Real Estate in 1999, Parker has excelled in service to customers and clients. Chip and Tina Maxfield credit him as being a team player who always is willing to help out. They said Parker has a natural, confident disposition that puts clients at ease as they work through the process of buying and selling.
Maxfield Real Estate supports local charities through its “We Care” program, donating 2 percent of all commissions back to the community, and Parker's personal sales have generated more than $90,000 in donations to local nonprofits and other organizations.
Carol and Steve Bush are a very successful husband-and-wife team specializing in lakefront properties. Their attention to detail and many years of experience make for a winning combination.
Williams has been with Maxfield Real Estate since 1985. A consistent top-producer, she also serves as agent manager for the Wolfeboro office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.