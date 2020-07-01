MEREDITH — Roche Realty Group, Inc. recently welcomed Marilyn Richards to the team. A long-time state resident, Richards has lived in several regions including the Lake Sunapee and Mascoma Lake areas, and the Lakes Region in Moultonborough and on Lake Winnisquam. Richards brings experience in interior design of waterfront homes, private camps, homes, and businesses. Richards is also the owner and head designer of Designing Woman Interiors, and has participated in the design and management of many home remodels, working with contractors, supplying furniture, staging, and consulting.
Richards raised two sons, both employed as certified public accountants. Community involvement includes working on the Town of Enfield’s master plan for a recreational area, co-founder of Enfield's town preschool, coaching the junior high school boys baseball team, teaching Red Cross swimming lessons, and assisting with USA youth swim meets at Dartmouth College. She owned and operated three businesses in West Lebanon. Richards is a current member of the Lakes Region, State of New Hampshire, and National Association of Realtors. Her interests included paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming, biking, hiking, and sailing in the Caribbean.
“Marilyn will be an excellent addition to our team at Roche Realty Group. Her integrity, attention to detail, maturity, and her ability to visualize and implement improvements will be a tremendous asset for her clients. She has broad work experience in various demographics to help turn their house into their home. Marilyn knows the lakes intimately having served many clients, and her confidence, knowledge of interior design, and remodeling background is a definite plus,” said Frank Roche, Roche Realty president.
Richards can be reached at 603-252-5983, mrichards@rocherealty.com or at the Meredith office at 603-279-7046.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.