There were 97 single-family residential home sales in March 2019 in the 12 Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price was $325,920, and the median price point stood at an even $250,000.
For the first three months of 2019, that brings the total number of sales to 240, at an average price of $422,098. That is pretty good, compared to the first three months of 2018, where there were 211 single-family home sales at an average of $330,609.
Here’s a little real estate-related quiz to keep your mind working.
1. Who said “Real estate is the best investment in the world because it is the only thing they are not making anymore?” A. John D. Rockefeller; B. Donald Trump; C. Frank Roche; D. Will Rogers.
2. Where would it be hardest to find a rental? A. Laconia; B. Gilford; C. Mongolia; D. Manchvegas.
3. Which famous person’s estate has two pools, one on the east side and one on the west side of the house, so you can see both sunrises and sunsets while taking a dip? A. Bo Derrick; B. Jane Fonda; C. John Lennon; D. Bill Gates.
4. Who is generally credited with the game of Monopoly? A. Clarence Darrow; B. Charles Darrow; C. Clyde Barrow; D. Charles Darwin.
5. The goal of Monopoly is to: A. Accumulate the most real estate; B. Drive your spouse insane; C. Be mean and make the other players go bankrupt; D. Avoid going to jail.
6. Who owns the most property? A. Donald Trump; B. Ted Turner; C. Queen of Sheba; D. Queen of England.
7. The oldest wood-frame house in New Hampshire was built in 1664. Where is it? A. Gilmanton; B. Portsmouth; C. Lyme; D. Rye.
8. If you live on a cul-de-sac, you live: A. at the end of the street; B. on a circle; C. on a corner; D. at the bottom of the bag.
9. If you sell your $375,000 home for $350,500 and give your buyer a credit for $7,500 toward his closing costs, the State of New Hampshire levies $15 per thousand in tax stamps, and you are responsible for half of that amount, you owe the State of New Hampshire: A. $25,725; B. $2,572.50; C. $0; D. $2,628.75.
10. In real estate, the term “PITI” means: A. Prepaid interest, taxes, and insurance; B. Sorry, you didn’t get the loan; C. Principal, interest, taxes, and insurance; D. Payment, insurance, taxes, income.
Answers: 1. (D) Will Rogers, but Franks says that a lot, too. 2. (C) Mongolia — all homes are owner-occupied. 3. (C) John Lennon. 4. (B) Charles Darrow. 5. (C) Be mean. 6. (D) Queen of England. 7. (B) The Jackson House in Portsmouth (although a home built in Billerica in 1665 was actually moved to Gilmanton). 8. (D) Sorry, it’s French for the bottom of the bag. 9. (B) $2,572.50. 10. (C) Principal, interest, taxes, and insurance.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
