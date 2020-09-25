GILMANTON — Lynn O’Connor has joined eXp Realty. O’Connor focuses on the Lakes Region and surrounding communities, and started in residential real estate over 20 years ago. She has specialized in commercial real estate over the last five years.
O'Connor, of the O’Connor Group, was a commercial agent with Weeks Commercial for the last five years prior to joining eXp. She has held a New Hampshire Real Estate License since 1997. Throughout her career, O'Connor has had experience in transactions including single-family, multi-family homes, condominiums, land, commercial buildings, leases, and business opportunities for sale.
O'Connor has lived in Gilmanton for 45 years and knows the area and surrounding communities. Over the years Lynn has served as a Gilmanton Budget Committee assistant chair, School Needs Committee member, Family Voices board member, Gilmanton Afterschool Program board member, and is currently a volunteer for Special Olympics and a board member of Enhanced Life Options Group.
For more information, visit oconnorgroupnh.com, or contact 603-387-3886 or lynn.oconnor@exprealty.com. Lynn O’Connor is an independent contractor of eXp Realty.
