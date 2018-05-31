On Memorial Day, the Lakes Region Professional Porch Sitters Chapter 603 met at Xena Richard’s house in Gilmanton. Xena has been “lost in” and found so much real estate over the years that she has become known as “Xena The Real Estate Warrior Princess.
I had been working with Will Robinson for the past couple of weeks and we ended up being Lost in Real Estate Space at one of the houses we looked at. We had some time-space continuum issues that caused rooms to not be where they were supposed to be and a time warp issue causing us to go back to the 70s. I thought Xena and the other porch sitters could share their experiences on similar situations. Will’s sister Penny also wanted to come along for the ride.
Fortunately, Johnnie “Leadbelly” Goode had just arrived back from Florida and was able to come along with Little Stevie Prestone, Dirk Davenport, Rollie Rollins, Bubba Gunther, and Travis D. Coletrain. We had a serious brain trust of real estate knowledge at hand for this special meeting.
Before convening the meeting we gathered in the yard to say the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. No one kneeled, but Dirk did have a little trouble getting up out of his rocker. We looked up and noticed that even with a stiff breeze the flag appeared to be flying horizontally but was completely motionless. I started to say something and Will interrupted with, “This is the Neil Armstrong effect. It must be following me here, too!”
We all sat down and Xena passed out the complimentary Porch Crawler beverages which were especially tasty on this holiday. I told everyone briefly about Will and my experiences in being Lost in Real Estate Space and asked if they had similar experiences.
Rollie said, “You know just about every buyer that comes to me appears to be Lost in Real Estate Space! Even with so much information out there on the internet it seems to confuse buyers sometimes! I think this Zillow website confuses buyers more than it helps! When they click on a button to get info on a listing they think they are talking to the listing agent and they are likely to get someone that doesn’t know anything about the listing at all! And don’t get me going about their inaccurate Zestimates of property values!”
“You got that right,” piped in Travis, “buyers don’t understand that every website on the internet has the exact same listings as every other one. To find out who the listing agent or agency is involves reading the really, really fine print. Not that it really matters, as a buyer really should get a Buyer’s Agent and work with that one agent to help them find a house. Buyers tend to skip finding an agent first and go start looking themselves…no wonder they are Lost in Real Estate Space! Jeezum, get an agent first pleezzzee!!!”
Xena joined in, “And you know sometimes all this modern technology like a GPS will get you lost as well! Out here in Gilmanton or Alton it will take you down roads that don’t really exist anymore.” Remember the old maps that we could buy from the Real Estate Board? When was the last time you saw one of those? Sometimes you have to be lost just to find Gilmanton and when you are in the Historic District in some houses, you do feel like you went back in time.”
Little Stevie Prestone said, “If you do get Lost in Real Estate Space when you are out driving around there are real estate apps that help. When you come to a house with a for sale sign all you have to do is click the button on the phone and the GPS will not only tell you where you are but it will give you all the info on the house.”
Penny answered, “Yes we had a very similar one to help us find out the names of planets and galaxies we passed through!” To which Leadbelly replied, “How come you can do that a million miles away in outer space and we can’t get a good connection in parts of Gilmanton!?!”
“To help our buyers from getting lost in our listings,” I explained, “we do a Matterport 3D interactive tour of all our properties so they can get a feel for the property before they come. It even produces an accurate floor plan of the property. It is pretty amazing technology. It is like transporting someone from their home to inside the house!”
Will replied, “You won’t believe this but when I was on Plinarus we found a matter transport device left behind by the Taurons. I used it to beam myself back to earth and landed in Hatfield Four Corners, Vt. True story (at least in TV). They thought I was nuts and didn’t believe I had come back from outer space. Perhaps if I had landed in the Gilmanton Four Corners I would have met Xena and could have bought a house way back then.”
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomes.NH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter.
