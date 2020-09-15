MEREDITH — Frank Roche, President of Roche Realty Group, Inc. with offices in Meredith and Laconia, is pleased to announce that Lisa Crossman recently joined the Meredith office.
Lisa is a New Hampshire native, growing up in Manchester. She moved to the Loudon area in 2002, where she fell in love with the Lakes Region. Lisa is married with five children and four grandchildren. Her husband, , owns Definitive Construction, where he builds many homes throughout the Lakes Region.
Lisa has held a New Hampshire Real Estate license for the past ten years. She previously practiced at the Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors.
Before getting into real estate, she was in the healthcare field, working as a surgical tech at Dartmouth-Hitchcock for four years. That experience has given her the ability to deal with a wide range of situations and emotions that she feels assists her clients throughout the process of buying or selling a home.
Lisa’s most recent experience involved working for a title company in the Lakes Region over the past three years. She attained valuable experience with title work, real estate contracts, closing statements, mortgages, disclosures, and related closing documents. Lisa is a member of the Lakes Region, State of New Hampshire, and National Association of Realtors. She enjoys reading, skiing, and outdoor activities.
Frank Roche commented, “Lisa has a fabulous background for real estate sales in all facets with her husband in home construction; she has great insight into new construction, her title industry background, and contacts are a perfect mix for real estate.”
Lisa can be reached at 603-556-0648 or by email at lcrossman@rocherealty.com for any of your future real estate needs.
