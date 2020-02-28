There were 111 single family residential home sales in December 2019 in the Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price for the month came in at $407,447, with a median price point of $282,500.

TOWN # S0LD < 100K 100 to 200K 200 to 300K 300 to 400K > 400K AVG LIST PRICE AVG SELLING PRICE MEDIAN SALES PRICE % SOLD TO LIST $$ AVG DOM
ALTON 5 0 0 2 3 0 $302,140 $295,580 $310,000 97.8% 75
BARNSTEAD 9 0 1 4 4 0 $276,733 $270,266 $260,000 97.7% 120
BELMONT 7 0 3 3 1 0 $230,800 $222,857 $230,000 96.6% 64
CENTER HARBOR 2 0 0 1 1 0 $314,450 $314,450 $314,450 100.0% 25
GILFORD 15 0 3 6 3 3 $381,686 $367,826 $273,000 96.4% 48
GILMANTON 8 0 3 4 0 1 $253,975 $247,237 $219,950 97.3% 33
LACONIA 19 0 7 8 1 3 $339,752 $329,901 $250,000 97.1% 57
MEREDITH 7 1 0 0 1 5 $835,557 $824,892 $892,250 98.7% 35
MOULTONBORO 11 0 0 0 3 8 $997,245 $937,618 $479,000 94.0% 84
NEW HAMPTON 3 0 1 2 0 0 $254,000 $251,333 $290,000 99.0% 37
SANBORNTON 4 0 1 2 1 0 $256,675 $248,250 $246,500 96.7% 52
TILTON 5 0 2 2 1 0 $250,540 $243,510 $222,000 97.2% 98
TUFTONBORO 4 0 2 1 0 1 $270,725 $263,750 $222,500 97.4% 76
WOLFEBORO 12 0 1 4 3 4 $462,449 $441,366 $329,250 95.4% 168
TOTALS 111 1 24 39 22 25 $422,977 $407,447 $282,500 96.3% 75

For the year 2019 there were a total of 1,490 single family homes sold in the 14 communities of Belknap County plus Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro. Total sales were up about 5 percent from the 1,418 in 2018, and the average sales price rose 7 percent to $425,516.

Homes Sold in Belknap County plus Moutonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro

Year Units Sold Median Price Average Price
2010 899 $197,000 $332,835
2011 905 $200,000 $314,938
2012 1077 $190,000 $324,995
2013 1204 $197,000 $307,778
2014 1139 $215,000 $334,837
2015 1295 $230,000 $362,020
2016 1514 $230,750 $361,100
2017 1541 $244,000 $370,877
2018 1418 $267,000 $397,557
2019 1490 $285,200 $425,516

The number of homes sold under $100,000 and between $100,000 and $200,000 have dropped again this year while the mid-range properties as well as high-end sales have increased in each price category.

Residential Sales Price Breakdown for Belknap County plus Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro

Sales Price Number of Sales in 2016 2016 % of Total Sales Number of Sales in 2017 2017 % of Total Sales Number of Sales in 2018 2018% of Sales Number of Sales in 2019 2019% of Sales
$0-$99,999 109 7.2% 96 6.2% 64 4.5% 49 3.3%
$100, 000- $199,999 490 32.4% 458 29.7% 330 23.3% 288 19.3%
$200,000-$299,999 419 27.7% 445 28.9% 442 31.2% 482 32.3%
$300,000-$399,999 183 12.1% 196 12.7% 231 16.3% 270 18.1%
>$400,000 313 20.7% 346 22.5% 351 24.8% 401 26.9%
Total 1514 1541 1418 1490

Laconia once again posted the most residential home sales with 245 transactions, followed by Gilford with 159, Meredith with 140, and Wolfeboro with 138. Center Harbor had the fewest sales with 22. The towns with the highest average sales prices were Moultonborough at $688,315, Meredith at $621,401, and Wolfeboro at $616,012.

Residential Home Sale Average Price

Town 2007 2008 2009 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Units Sold 2019 CHANGE FROM '07 PEAK
ALTON $542,151 $385,627 $276,028 $515,145 $429,996 $430,219 $433,979 $496,610 117 -8.40%
BARNSTEAD $228,519 $183,132 $139,152 $176,155 $187,037 $199,786 $229,040 $244,904 130 7.17%
BELMONT $242,949 $209,613 $193,624 $215,498 $222,901 $205,204 $249,564 $256,173 108 5.44%
CENTER HARBOR $711,083 $846,000 $467,843 $227,631 $480,422 $608,626 $529,766 $502,900 22 -29.28%
GILFORD $494,897 $435,551 $408,372 $485,488 $333,032 $402,269 $490,728 $418,988 159 -15.34%
GILMANTON $234,719 $235,969 $209,043 $180,861 $199,381 $231,801 $237,386 $245,397 104 4.55%
LACONIA $286,494 $262,738 $218,756 $242,623 $253,049 $279,450 $289,254 $325,507 245 13.62%
MEREDITH $540,233 $495,134 $477,394 $458,480 $509,911 $563,729 $504,819 $621,410 140 15.03%
MOULTONBOROUGH $623,483 $561,382 $443,786 $492,340 $532,178 $650,416 $732,217 $688,315 137 10.40%
NEW HAMPTON $207,314 $210,463 $221,467 $202,475 $239,966 $274,759 $240,667 $307,039 43 48.10%
SANBORNTON $265,550 $260,697 $257,030 $257,180 $270,293 $275,365 $330,322 $323,046 53 21.65%
TILTON $246,146 $149,825 $196,782 $156,004 $208,040 $203,885 $208,214 $271,023 37 10.11%
TUFTONBORO $344,042 $337,298 $372,662 $402,677 $461,325 $469,872 57 36.57%
WOLFEBORO $465,167 $149,825 $196,782 $515,710 $592,948 $407,713 $467,246 $616,012 138 32.43%
Totals $402,875 $349,495 $291,184 $362,030 $361,100 $370,877 $397,557 $425,516 1,490 5.62%

•••

Roy Sanborn

Roy Sanborn, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Visit DistinctivehomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn can be reached at 603-677-7012.

