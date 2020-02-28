There were 111 single family residential home sales in December 2019 in the Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price for the month came in at $407,447, with a median price point of $282,500.
|TOWN
|# S0LD
|< 100K
|100 to 200K
|200 to 300K
|300 to 400K
|> 400K
|AVG LIST PRICE
|AVG SELLING PRICE
|MEDIAN SALES PRICE
|% SOLD TO LIST $$
|AVG DOM
|ALTON
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|$302,140
|$295,580
|$310,000
|97.8%
|75
|BARNSTEAD
|9
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|$276,733
|$270,266
|$260,000
|97.7%
|120
|BELMONT
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|$230,800
|$222,857
|$230,000
|96.6%
|64
|CENTER HARBOR
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|$314,450
|$314,450
|$314,450
|100.0%
|25
|GILFORD
|15
|0
|3
|6
|3
|3
|$381,686
|$367,826
|$273,000
|96.4%
|48
|GILMANTON
|8
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|$253,975
|$247,237
|$219,950
|97.3%
|33
|LACONIA
|19
|0
|7
|8
|1
|3
|$339,752
|$329,901
|$250,000
|97.1%
|57
|MEREDITH
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|$835,557
|$824,892
|$892,250
|98.7%
|35
|MOULTONBORO
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|$997,245
|$937,618
|$479,000
|94.0%
|84
|NEW HAMPTON
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|$254,000
|$251,333
|$290,000
|99.0%
|37
|SANBORNTON
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|$256,675
|$248,250
|$246,500
|96.7%
|52
|TILTON
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|$250,540
|$243,510
|$222,000
|97.2%
|98
|TUFTONBORO
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|$270,725
|$263,750
|$222,500
|97.4%
|76
|WOLFEBORO
|12
|0
|1
|4
|3
|4
|$462,449
|$441,366
|$329,250
|95.4%
|168
|TOTALS
|111
|1
|24
|39
|22
|25
|$422,977
|$407,447
|$282,500
|96.3%
|75
For the year 2019 there were a total of 1,490 single family homes sold in the 14 communities of Belknap County plus Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro. Total sales were up about 5 percent from the 1,418 in 2018, and the average sales price rose 7 percent to $425,516.
Homes Sold in Belknap County plus Moutonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro
|Year
|Units Sold
|Median Price
|Average Price
|2010
|899
|$197,000
|$332,835
|2011
|905
|$200,000
|$314,938
|2012
|1077
|$190,000
|$324,995
|2013
|1204
|$197,000
|$307,778
|2014
|1139
|$215,000
|$334,837
|2015
|1295
|$230,000
|$362,020
|2016
|1514
|$230,750
|$361,100
|2017
|1541
|$244,000
|$370,877
|2018
|1418
|$267,000
|$397,557
|2019
|1490
|$285,200
|$425,516
The number of homes sold under $100,000 and between $100,000 and $200,000 have dropped again this year while the mid-range properties as well as high-end sales have increased in each price category.
Residential Sales Price Breakdown for Belknap County plus Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro
|Sales Price
|Number of Sales in 2016
|2016 % of Total Sales
|Number of Sales in 2017
|2017 % of Total Sales
|Number of Sales in 2018
|2018% of Sales
|Number of Sales in 2019
|2019% of Sales
|$0-$99,999
|109
|7.2%
|96
|6.2%
|64
|4.5%
|49
|3.3%
|$100, 000- $199,999
|490
|32.4%
|458
|29.7%
|330
|23.3%
|288
|19.3%
|$200,000-$299,999
|419
|27.7%
|445
|28.9%
|442
|31.2%
|482
|32.3%
|$300,000-$399,999
|183
|12.1%
|196
|12.7%
|231
|16.3%
|270
|18.1%
|>$400,000
|313
|20.7%
|346
|22.5%
|351
|24.8%
|401
|26.9%
|Total
|1514
|1541
|1418
|1490
Laconia once again posted the most residential home sales with 245 transactions, followed by Gilford with 159, Meredith with 140, and Wolfeboro with 138. Center Harbor had the fewest sales with 22. The towns with the highest average sales prices were Moultonborough at $688,315, Meredith at $621,401, and Wolfeboro at $616,012.
Residential Home Sale Average Price
|Town
|2007
|2008
|2009
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Units Sold 2019
|CHANGE FROM '07 PEAK
|ALTON
|$542,151
|$385,627
|$276,028
|$515,145
|$429,996
|$430,219
|$433,979
|$496,610
|117
|-8.40%
|BARNSTEAD
|$228,519
|$183,132
|$139,152
|$176,155
|$187,037
|$199,786
|$229,040
|$244,904
|130
|7.17%
|BELMONT
|$242,949
|$209,613
|$193,624
|$215,498
|$222,901
|$205,204
|$249,564
|$256,173
|108
|5.44%
|CENTER HARBOR
|$711,083
|$846,000
|$467,843
|$227,631
|$480,422
|$608,626
|$529,766
|$502,900
|22
|-29.28%
|GILFORD
|$494,897
|$435,551
|$408,372
|$485,488
|$333,032
|$402,269
|$490,728
|$418,988
|159
|-15.34%
|GILMANTON
|$234,719
|$235,969
|$209,043
|$180,861
|$199,381
|$231,801
|$237,386
|$245,397
|104
|4.55%
|LACONIA
|$286,494
|$262,738
|$218,756
|$242,623
|$253,049
|$279,450
|$289,254
|$325,507
|245
|13.62%
|MEREDITH
|$540,233
|$495,134
|$477,394
|$458,480
|$509,911
|$563,729
|$504,819
|$621,410
|140
|15.03%
|MOULTONBOROUGH
|$623,483
|$561,382
|$443,786
|$492,340
|$532,178
|$650,416
|$732,217
|$688,315
|137
|10.40%
|NEW HAMPTON
|$207,314
|$210,463
|$221,467
|$202,475
|$239,966
|$274,759
|$240,667
|$307,039
|43
|48.10%
|SANBORNTON
|$265,550
|$260,697
|$257,030
|$257,180
|$270,293
|$275,365
|$330,322
|$323,046
|53
|21.65%
|TILTON
|$246,146
|$149,825
|$196,782
|$156,004
|$208,040
|$203,885
|$208,214
|$271,023
|37
|10.11%
|TUFTONBORO
|$344,042
|$337,298
|$372,662
|$402,677
|$461,325
|$469,872
|57
|36.57%
|WOLFEBORO
|$465,167
|$149,825
|$196,782
|$515,710
|$592,948
|$407,713
|$467,246
|$616,012
|138
|32.43%
|Totals
|$402,875
|$349,495
|$291,184
|$362,030
|$361,100
|$370,877
|$397,557
|$425,516
|1,490
|5.62%
Visit DistinctivehomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn can be reached at 603-677-7012.
