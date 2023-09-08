As we head into September, I have compiled data and insight into what is happening in sales activity on eight of our lakes here in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region. I have compared the first eight months of 2023 to the first eight months of 2022. These figures include mainland waterfront as well as island properties.
Lake Winnipesaukee (44,586 acres)
2022: 56 sales, median days on the market seven, median sales price $1.7 million, lowest $415,000, highest $8.1 million, total $120.1 million.
2023: 58 sales, median days on the market 11, median sales price $2.5 million, lowest $510,000, highest $14 million, total $184 million.
As of Sept. 6, there are only 30 Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $3.7 million, 50 median days on the market.
Squam Lake (6,765 acres)
2022: One sale, days on the market 95, sales price $3 million
2023: Two sales, median days on the market zero, median sales price $6.1 million, lowest $5.3 million, highest $7 million, total $12.3 million
As of Sept. 6, there are two Squam Lake waterfront homes for sale at a median list price of $7.4 million, 70 days on the market.
Lake Winnisquam (4,214 acres)
2022: 11 sales, median days on the market seven, median sales price $1.5 million, lowest $925,000, highest $3.5 million, total $18.8 million.
2023: Seven sales, median days on the market 29, median sales price $1.7 million, lowest $964,000, highest $2.4 million, total $11.9 million.
As of Sept. 6, there are only nine Lake Winnisquam waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $1.6 million, 98 median days on the market.
Newfound Lake (4,106 acres)
2022: Four sales, median days on the market 22, median sales price $1.3 million, lowest $1 million, highest $1.425 million, total $5.025 million.
2023: Eight sales, median days on the market 12, median sales price $1.74 million lowest $1 million, highest $28.8 million, total $21.3 million.
As of Sept. 6, there are only four Newfound Lake waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $2.2 million, 63 median days on the market.
Merrymeeting Lake (1,111 acres)
2022: Five sales, median days on the market 12, median sales price $1.1 million, lowest $950,000, highest $1.3 million, total $5.6 million.
2023: Three sales, median days on the market eight, median sales price $1.6 million, lowest $435,000, highest $2.3 million, total $4.3 million.
As of Sept. 6, there are two Merrymeeting Lake waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $1 million, 51 median days on the market.
Lake Waukewan (912 acres)
2022: Three sales, median days on the market 14, median sales price $1.4 million, lowest $880,000, highest $1.6 million, total $3.8 million.
2023: One sale, days on the market three, sales price $425,000.
As of Sept. 6, there is only one Lake Waukewan waterfront home for sale at a list price of $1.5 million, 14 days on the market.
Lake Kanasatka (371 acres)
2022: Four sales, median days on the market eight, median sales price $797,500, lowest $689,000, highest $1,295,000, total $3,579,000.
2023: Three sales, median days on the market eight, median sales price $911,500, lowest $700,000, highest $915,000, total $2.5 million.
As of Sept. 6, there is only one Lake Kanasatka waterfront home for sale at a list price of $545,000, 22 days on the market.
Lake Opechee (434 acres)
There were no sales in 2022.
2023: One sale, days on the market 27, sales price $775,000
There are currently no active listings.
The comparisons I have shown above are self-explanatory, and you can see the trends that are occurring. On Lake Winnipesaukee, the total sales volume increased by $63.9 million or 53.2%, a huge increase fueled by the median sales price jumping to $2.4 million, resulting in a 46.8% increase in the median sales price. This sharp increase was attributed to three very high-end sales. The first one was in Alton for $13.9 million, the second was in Meredith for $14 million, and the third was in Wolfeboro for $12.1 million. Today’s median listing price on Winnipesaukee is $3.7 million, with 30 properties available for sale. On Squam Lake, there were only two sales this year to date, and the median price was $6.1 million. On Winnisquam, Newfound, Kanasatka and Opechee, the median sales price took a big leap forward as well. When you go back just 10 years, who would have thought we would be seeing these skyrocketing price increases for waterfront property? It all goes back to Mark Twain's famous phrase, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” If he were still alive today, he might have modified his phrase to “Buy waterfront property; they’re not making it anymore.”
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Data was compiled by a NEREN search on Sept. 6 and is subject to change. Visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
