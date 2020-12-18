We’re getting near the end of the year, and I thought I would pull up a comparison of the closed sales on area lakes comparing 2020 to 2019, year to date. The results were pretty amazing. Of the 10 lakes I compared, all 10 of them had major sales price increases over the previous year, and the vast majority saw major drops in the number of days on the market. Some of the smaller lakes had fewer sales in 2020 compared to 2019 because the inventory levels were extremely low. Here are the statistics, which are self-explanatory:
Lake Winnipesaukee
2020: 177 listings closed with an average selling price of $1,504,650 and a median selling price of $1,200,000. Prices ranged from $240,000-$5,250,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 93 days and a median of 30 days.
2019: 140 listings closed with an average selling price of $1,355,591 and a median selling price of $1,050,000. Prices ranged from $280,000-$7,750,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 112 days and a median of 63 days.
Lake Winnisquam
2020: 22 listings closed with an average selling price of $729,270 and a median selling price of $732,500. Prices ranged from $265,000-$1,330,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 49 days and a median of 9 days.
2019: 27 listings closed with an average selling price of $632,696 and a median selling price of $625,000. Prices ranged from $100,000-$1,145,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 82 days and a median of 26 days.
Lake Waukewan
2020: 11 listings closed with an average selling price of $904,545 and a median selling price of $715,000. Prices ranged from $550,000-$2,055,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 24 days and a median of 4 days.
2019: 5 listings closed with an average selling price of $835,600 and a median selling price of $717,500. Prices ranged from $592,500-$1,195,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 16 days and a median of 12 days.
Lake Opechee
2020: 1 listing closed with a selling price of $780,000 and was on the market for 3 days.
2019: 6 listings closed with an average selling price of $667,984 and a median selling price of $642,000. Prices ranged from $550,000-$893,905. Listings were on the market for an average of 49 days and a median of 24 days.
Lake Wentworth
2020: 3 listings closed with an average selling price of $1,618,000 and a median selling price of $1,464,000. Prices ranged from $1,300,000-$2,090,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 247 days and a median of 265 days.
2019: 3 listings closed with an average selling price of $1,096,716 and a median selling price of $906,150. Prices ranged from $885,000-$1,499,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 32 days and a median of 5 days.
Merrymeeting Lake
2020: 8 listings closed with an average selling price of $774,637 and a median selling price of $613,050. Prices ranged from $470,000-$1,805,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 44 days and a median of 6 days.
2019: 12 listings closed with an average selling price of $621,583 and a median selling price of $620,000. Prices ranged from $230,000-$1,150,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 140 days and a median of 51 days.
Lake Kanasatka
2020: 2 listings closed with an average selling price of $635,000 and a median selling price of $635,000. Prices ranged from $605,000-$665,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 21 days and a median of 21 days.
2019: 4 listings closed with an average selling price of $388,750 and a median selling price of $459,000. Prices ranged from $152,000-$485,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 84 days and a median of 62 days.
Ossipee Lake
2020: 13 listings closed with an average selling price of $876,346 and a median selling price of $850,000. Prices ranged from $460,000-$1,595,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 44 days and a median of 10 days.
2019: 14 listings closed with an average selling price of $587,039 and a median selling price of $567,450. Prices ranged from $310,000-$1,060,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 131 days and a median of 70 days.
Newfound Lake
2020: 11 listings closed with an average selling price of $1,055,545 and a median selling price of $1,150,000. Prices ranged from $575,000-$1,700,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 42 days and a median of 31 days.
2019: 6 listings closed with an average selling price of $859,250 and a median selling price of $718,750. Prices ranged from $243,000-$1,675,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 72 days and a median of 32 days.
Squam Lake
2020: 10 listings closed with an average selling price of $2,188,110 and a median selling price of $1,925,000. Prices ranged from $975,100-$3,480,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 60 days and a median of 4 days.
2019: 6 listings closed with an average selling price of $2,065,833 and a median selling price of $2,077,500. Prices ranged from $595,000-$3,525,000. Listings were on the market for an average of 45 days and a median of 32 days.
During a year when we experienced one of the worst pandemics in close to 100 years, it’s truly remarkable that our Lakes Region waterfront market held up so strongly and proved to be extremely resilient with exceptional demand.
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Lakes Region data was compiled by a NEREN map search on 12/16/2020 at 10:00 am EST and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
