Lakes Region real estate market is still hot. (Courtesy photo)

The real estate market in the Lakes Region and the state of New Hampshire is still on a sizzling path, according to an article published in March by Realtor.com. All of us in the local real estate industry see what’s going on, fueled by record low inventories and significant demand for Lakes Region and New Hampshire properties. The article indicated Manchester — Nashua, New Hampshire was the country’s hottest market in February of 2023, and in March 2023, Manchester — Nashua, New Hampshire was the second hottest market in the USA.

What’s remarkable is that Manchester — Nashua has been crowned as the hottest U.S. market for the 20th time, yes #1 in the USA. When Realtor.com compiles the national rankings, they consider market demand, as measured by unique views per property on Realtor.com, and the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com.

