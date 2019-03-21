MEREDITH — Scott Knowles of RE/Max Bayside placed No. 1 in sales closed in New Hampshire for the month of January, and was in the top six for sales closed by a RE/Max agent in New England, according to RE/Max International. Knowles is among more than 395 RE/Max agents in New Hampshire.
Knowles has been working in the real estate industry for 20 years and has been with RE/Max Bayside since 2009.
“He has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious recognition,” said Co-Owner Chris Kelly. "Scott continues to raise the bar in real estate, making us and our community very proud.”
In addition to selling Real Estate, Knowles is on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire and supports the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
“I love living in Laconia and the Lakes Region and feel it is important to give back to our community by being involved and trying to make a difference,” Knowles said.
