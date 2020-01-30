LACONIA — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, recognized Kevin Shaw in the Laconia office, who surpassed $36 million in closed sales volume as the top producer for the group for 2019. "Kevin had an absolutely amazing year in sales, up from his $22.75 million in sales volume for the previous year. Kevin's year involved 83 transaction sides with a total closed sale volume of $36,604,010."
For 2019, Shaw ranked fourth in sales volume in the Lakes Region Board of Realtors, and 16th in the state out of 5,543 real estate sales associates, according to the New England Real Estate Network, Inc. Roche also mentioned that Shaw achieved his volume individually.
Shaw has been practicing real estate with Roche Realty Group for 19 years, and was born and raised in the Lakes Region. He has been active in sports programs throughout the years as a coach and referee. Shaw also oversees yearly and weekly rentals.
