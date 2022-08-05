Grand Canyon

Here we are at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. (Courtesy photo)

I just returned from a trip to Nevada, Arizona, and Utah this past week. Put lots of miles on my hiking boots and a car rental. Lots of beautiful scenery along the way; however, breakneck population growth and a mega-drought spanning two decades have created a huge water deficit along the Colorado River Basin.

Real estate development in all three states has been exploding in recent years. You can see its impact in density clusters even though these southwestern states have vast amounts of land with hundreds of miles of open plains, deserts, and mountain ranges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.