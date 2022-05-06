It's been a crazy week with lots of headlines. On Wednesday, as anticipated, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in its battle against 40-year high inflation. This rate increase represents the largest increase in the benchmark in more than 20-years.
A client contacted me on the news, and I told them not to panic. They thought a 50% interest rate hike would translate to a similar increase in the monthly mortgage interest rate…not so. We know the Federal Reserve is behind the curve…however, the Federal Funds Rate, which the Central Bank sets, is the interest rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. This is not the rate consumers pay; however, it will affect the borrowing and savings rates that consumers see each and every day.
Basically, rising interest rates mean borrowing costs more, and savings rates will increase over time.
It's logical that short-term borrowing rates, for example, a credit card, will increase because most credit cards feature a variable rate, so you can expect an increase in the next billing cycle. Be careful to watch your credit card rates during these times because credit card rates are just over 16% currently, and they may increase as high as 18% by the end of the year.
So what about mortgage rates?
Longer-term 15-year and 30-year mortgage rates are fixed and tied to Treasury Yields. On Friday, the 10-year Treasury Yield hit a 3 ½ year high at 3.12%. Fed Chair Powell said at a press conference that 50-basis-point increases are under consideration in the next two meetings. However, he said a 75-basis-point hike is not on the table for now. The stock market reacted on Wednesday. Powell's comments, "I think we have a chance to have a softish landing," as favorable, and the market rallied by 930 points. However, on Thursday, the market had a complete reversal and sold off 1130 points because of the increase in the 10-year yield and other issues. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit 5.55% this week, the highest since 2009 and up more than two full percentage points from 3.11% at the end of December 2021.
However, adjustable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit are pegged to the prime rate, and most ARMs adjust once a year, but home equity lines of credit adjust right away.
Consumers, on the other hand, are not likely to reap the benefits of rising rates anytime soon on their bank deposits. That's because of the steps taken in 2020 to prevent disaster, with lots of money in deposits from the billions of dollars in stimulus funneled to families and businesses that entered the US Banking industry. Therefore many lenders will be slow to raise their rates on what they're paying for deposits.
So the hope is that the Fed can crush inflation while not killing the economy to tip it into a recession. Supply chains have been clogged and demand has surged. Inflation is running at 8.5%, and it is not transitory as the Federal Reserve first thought. Today's bond market also tells us that inflation is here, which is another reason Wall Street has been so volatile. The NASDAQ alone has lost approximately 25% of its value since mid-November. That's a loss of $7 Trillion in value!
How about the housing market?
The behavior of home buyers and sellers over the past two years has been anything but normal. Home prices are up 34% nationally since the start of the pandemic, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller National home price index. These record increases in prices were fueled by mortgage rates which set more than a dozen record lows in the first year of the pandemic. However, interest rates have shot up more than two full percentage points in just the last few months. As a result, according to Analysts, home affordability is the worst it's ever been. Dwindling inventory, increased interest rates, and booming demand have contributed to home buyers facing major affordability issues.
On Monday, Black Knight Mortgage Monitor warned that if mortgage rates rise by another half a percentage point — or if home prices go up another 5%, affordability will hit the worst levels on record; about 1/3 of housing markets are already there. Black Knight also said in July of 2006, on the eve of the housing crash and the 2007-2009 recession, the National Payment-to-Income ratio hit an all-time high of 34.1%. So with home prices up 19.9% from one year ago and mortgage rates 5%, the payment-to-income ratio hit 32.5% as of April 2022. Basically, Black Knight said the average National mortgage payment is up 38% this year alone, to $1,884, a 72% increase from the start of the pandemic.
In order to deal with rising interest rates, we are now seeing some buyers opting for adjustable-rate mortgages or paying points to buy down the interest rate. I personally do not feel we will see the huge number of borrowers that rook out adjustable-rate mortgages back in 2007 that led to problems. Today's lending practices are more conservative; credit scores are higher, and most buyers have more equity in their purchases. Also, when you look at today's fixed rate at 5.5%, it's still much more favorable than the 17-19% variable rates we experienced in the early 1980s. It's healthy that the real estate market is seeing some interest rate increases because prices have risen too high, and signs of exuberance have emerged. We do not want to experience the early 1990s or 2008 all over again. We have to put a stop to our record-high inflation. It's time we experience some pain and put the brakes on. After all, we've experienced 13 years of record low interest rates and unparalleled Government stimulus. It's time to dim the party lights and take away a couple of the helium tanks.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
