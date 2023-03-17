Chris Roche

Chris Roche

Back in 2000, the world was at the beginning stages of a major transition brought on by the development of the internet and the many website startups that followed. The new internet-based MLS system promised to dramatically change the way homes were sold, giving more information and power into the hands of consumers. Websites like Zillow.com and Realtor.com became popular in 2013 as a resource hub for buyers and exploded in user count. At that point, we had truly entered a paradigm shift in the way buyers search for homes.

While there were many startups from 2013 to 2017 that offered new internet marketing tools to agents, the way buyers searched for homes remained relatively the same. Few listings had high-quality professional photos, and even fewer had any sort of a useful virtual tour. In 2017, a new era for the industry began, starting a paradigm shift in the way buyers search for homes. Matterport released its Pro2 3D camera, a true game-changer. The 3D camera provided an immersive online experience that gave buyers a true sense for the feel and layout of the property without seeing it in person. The camera and software effectively scanned and mapped an entire home, creating a rudimentary 3D digital twin.

