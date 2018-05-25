I’m a hippie at heart. And I love the stereotypical frugality of their nature. Living in a way that is in harmony with the earth and all that. Many folks simply offer up a “pffft” to this lifestyle as they drive away in their massive SUVs. But these days it is not only wise to pay a bit of attention to the hippie lifestyle (at least not to immediately blow it off) but it can also can save you a bit of money. We talked a bit last week about ways to make sure your home is efficient and ready for summer. This week let’s explore a few more ways we can save money, save time and save the planet! Grab your tie-dyed shirt and let’s go!
Did you know that California just passed legislation that requires solar panels on every new home starting in 2020! That’s simply amazing. And it is important to understand that being smarter with your resources does not always include going out and buying energy efficient products. There are loads of things you can do, right inside your own home, which can have a lasting impact.
First of all it is time (beyond time?) to ditch the plastic. Many forward-thinking states have already banned plastic bags in stores and others are charging customers if they use plastic. It puts a smile on my face when I see other people carrying their cloth bags into the store. Not only are these bags more durable and rugged than a cheap plastic bag, they carry more items to boot! The other thing that drives me simply batty is the purchase of dozens of bottles of water. There is literally no need to use (waste!) all of that plastic. A filter will cure your issues of bad tasting water and reusable bottles are simply logical.
Did you know that you could help conserve our planet’s valuable resources simply by skipping meat a couple days a week? Our voracious appetite for meat is one of the larger contributors to the diminishing of our planet’s resources. Experts say that a family of four that skips meat once a week has the same environmental benefits of driving a hybrid car. When I read this, I went through my weekly “menu” and was kind of surprised at all the meat. Cold cuts for lunch, bacon on weekends, burgers during the week, etc. It turns out I’m much more of a carnivore than I thought!
This next one pinpointed me as well. It is more economical to run a full load of dishes than it is to wash them by hand. My issue is that I have a favorite mug, plate and bowl so I tend to keep those clean as I use them. The smarty-pants experts note that this strategy will save 5,000 gallons of water and 230 hours of time each year. The study noted that those numbers were for an energy star washer, but those are pretty ubiquitous these days.
If possible, reconsider your travel/commuting needs. This goes for quick trips to the grocery store as well as daily drives to and from work. If at all possible, walk, bike or take public transportation. “It is no secret that our vehicles (and our addiction to their convenience) have a large environmental impact both locally and globally,” notes Badger Realty agent, Edward O'Halloran. “Ride sharing, since public transportation is not that prevalent in the north country, is one of the easiest ways to have a positive impact,” he continued.
This past year we bit the bullet and got ourselves a membership to Costco. This is another (perhaps “baby”) step towards helping out the environment. Not only can you often get free food, the reduced packaging that goes hand-in-hand with buying in bulk is a great step in the right direction. This also reduces trips to the store, plastic bags and the stress of worrying about how you were going to fill that empty pantry!
Last, but not least, do a little digging (pun intended) and learn about composting. Of course there are considerations with bears and other wildlife messing with your bin, but there are loads of variations to the whole process. We’ve started a small (smell-proof) container on the kitchen counter and will eventually migrate that into a bear-proof composting barrel in the back yard. The reality is there is virtually no smell outside and your neighbors will love that you’re providing them great compost for their soil if you have no use for it yourself.
Taking steps to decrease your carbon footprint and reduce waste is an easy progression and can be done over time. You don’t need to live in a yurt and take a horse to work every day just to make a difference (although that would be cool!). Look around the house and make note of those areas where you know you are being wasteful. I have no doubt that you can have a positive impact without a whole lot of effort.
