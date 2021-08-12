BEDFORD — Greg Gagalis has recently joined Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty as regional manager of southern New Hampshire.
A lifelong resident of the Seacoast, Gagalis’ professional experience as a financial analyst and passion for working with people make him uniquely qualified to guide clients through the complex process of buying or selling a home. With a master's of business administration degree from Boston University and years of experience in finance, Gagalis excels at seeing the whole picture, understanding the nuances of the marketplace, and developing strategies to position a home to sell. For buyers, he offers the balance of an in-depth understanding of local communities with the business and negotiating expertise to ease the stress of financing a home. An outdoor enthusiast, Gagalis lives in North Hampton with his young family. He loves the constant challenges of the marketplace and working with people to discover just the right home for their needs now and into the future.
“It is an honor to join such a great team and a brand as respected as Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. I look forward to expanding the company, our team and our culture of excellence in real estate further into southern New Hampshire,” Gagalis said.
Laurie Mecier-Brochu, president and partner of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty added, “We are thrilled to bring Greg on as our regional manager for southern New Hampshire. His sales and management experience paired with his conscientious, thoughtful style create a positive leadership we are excited to see grow.”
