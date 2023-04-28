From the Lakes Region to Nantucket

Brant Point Lighthouse in Nantucket. (Courtesy photo)

I spent a few days on Nantucket Island this past week for a quick getaway. While visiting, I was able to compare what their local real estate market was experiencing to what we have been seeing in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

Nantucket offers some of the most beautiful and valuable real estate in the United States. Here you will find world-class restaurants and shops, a low-key lifestyle, and a huge commitment from the community to preserve the town’s history, its long strands of beaches, and open land. Nantucket draws so many visitors every year from across the country and the world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.