A new study by financial technology company SmartAsset ranked the most affordable places to live in New Hampshire, with Franklin rated at No. 9 and Laconia at No. 10.
This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual study on the most affordable places in America. Communities are ranked on an affordability index weighing property taxes, homeowners’ insurance fees, and mortgage payments relative to income.
Additional study details, including the methodology and an interactive map, are posted at https://smartasset.com/mortgage/how-much-house-can-i-afford#newhampshire.
