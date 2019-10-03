There were 800 single-family residential homes listed as of Oct. 1, 2019 in the 14 communities covered by this real estate market report. Those are the towns in Belknap County plus the lakeside communities of Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro. The average asking price was $632,047, and the median price point was $349,900. This inventory level represents about a 6.6-month supply of homes on the market.
The annual Lakes Region Parade of Homes is fast approaching. This self-guided tour is run by the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association, which is a nonprofit, professional trade association and part of the National Association of Home Builders. The Parade of Homes features only the very best builders in the Lakes Region and showcases their finest work during a three-day tour on Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 12, 13, and 14.
This year there are 11 newly constructed or remodeled properties on the Parade of Homes tour that can provide you with lots of ideas and inspiration for your next home or project.
The cost to go on the tour is only $20 per person, with children free. Tickets for the Parade of Homes can be purchased at the first house you visit or through the Parade Craze app, which you can download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You’ll be able to view photos and information about the builders and their homes. There is also a map and Google directions to each property, so you won’t get lost.
You can learn more about the Parade of Homes by going to the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers website at www.lakesregionbuilders.com. And, if you happen to be looking for a contractor, home product supplier, architect, plumber, interior designer, or just about anything else to do with a home you can find a qualified member right there to do your work or supply you with what you need. Why, there’s even a real estate agent or two to help you find a new home if you want! The complete list of association members is located under the “Visitor” tab at the top of the page.
You should also check out the National Association of Home Builders’ website (www. nahb.org) if you are thinking of buying a home and even if you already own one. Click on the “Consumer” tab at the top of the page and it will take you to a wealth of information. Here you will find a menu that includes; Home Buying 101, Home Maintenance and Repair, Remodeling Your Home, and Find a Home Remodeler.
Here you can find a home-buying guide and get advice on financing your first home and information about closing on a property. There are articles about the tax benefits of owning a home, the benefits of owning a newly built home, as well as articles about log homes, timber frame and panelized homes. There are tips on remodeling, painting, home maintenance and how to find a qualified contractor to do your remodeling job. It’s a great resource so check it out!
So, come check out the Parade of Homes on Columbus Day weekend. You’ll be glad you did!
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. He can be reached at 603-677-7012.
