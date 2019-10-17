I think it began for me about 30 (sweet Jesus!) years ago. It was Christmas morning and Dad (Santa) saved his pennies (or whatever our parents did to save money back then) and bought Mom a microwave! Looking back on it through today’s hyper-sensitive lens, it sounds sexist and patronizing. I promise you, it was the polar opposite. The reaction, including giggles and tears of joy, has forever fueled my penchant for acts of service combined with the element of surprise. I simply love doing things for friends and family without them knowing and in order to provide a service I know they’ll appreciate. From simple mowing the lawn and clearing the snow off a car to sanding and restaining the deck, the joy I get from the deed feels almost selfish!
As I was digging into the article this week, I came across a slew of mis-steps that homeowners make when trying to tackle a project on their own. The ever-popular DIYer’s dilemma. Today I’d like to toss up a few red flags for those of you looking to dig in over the next few weeks (or months!). Mostly I think we can all learn from others’ mistakes and save ourselves a bit of a headache (and even money!) in the end.
I will preface this by saying I think you should do it! Really. Get out there. Do your homework and get it done. But let’s do it with a hint of preparation and education up front. Here we go.
As a former mechanic — and I use that term very loosely (Thank you, Tim, from Tim's White Mountain Garage in Lincoln) — I have a pretty solid collection of tools. Combine that job with the building of a new home a few years later and I have a fairly full workshop.
One of the primary reasons that DIYers fail (or trip up) at the project they have chosen is the lack of the necessary tools to complete the job. The mantra recited to me over and over at Tim’s was the importance of having "the right tool for the right job.” I can’t tell you how many “impossible” car repairs were made childishly simple by having that one insanely specific tool. If you’re going to take on a project, speak to someone with some experience and ensure you have (or have access to) the right tools.
While this next hiccup is towards the bottom of the list in popularity, using low-quality supplies goes hand-in-hand with the tool comments above. You will only make the mistake of painting with garbage-quality paint once. As soon as you have to do it all over again, you will pony up and buy the good stuff. If you decide to invest in (rather than rent) the materials for the job, get some professional input and go for quality. Without question, the tools and materials will last longer, and almost always do a better job. If you don’t think you will need the item beyond this project, you can almost always rent a top-quality one for the duration and not have to have an unused, expensive tool taking up space in your garage.
And speaking of “low-quality supplies,” it might be time for a serious look in the mirror. Ha! OK. I know that sounded a smidge harsh, but it could save you some hassle in the long run. I’m all for people reaching beyond their comfort zones and stretching their capabilities. Heck, I own my own business and even built a house, neither of which I ever thought would be part of my story. But there are times when you need to honestly evaluate what you are capable of and defer to the professionals. I promise you, I was not up on my roof nailing in the shingles! At the very least, get some help. Before you dig into a home improvement project, be honest with yourself about your skill set and proceed accordingly.
While working at Tim’s, I often felt an (almost entirely self-imposed) time crunch. This led to my trying to cut corners and do things hurriedly instead of taking my time.
“One of the more common mistakes DIYers make is not leaving enough time for the job to get completed correctly,” said Badger Realty agent Nubian Duncan. “Feeling rushed almost always leads to mistakes and oversights,” he said.
Nubian is right. With company coming over or weather moving in, projects tend to get plowed through and caution thrown to the wind. Do a little more planning up front. Prepare (and expect) mistakes and bumps in the road. You will enjoy the lack of pressure and more than likely have a better result.
Lastly, we knew that budget was going to be a concern. Depending on the size and scope of the project, you might even have a bank involved or some sort of loan. While you will have to prepare a more detailed budget for them, you should work up your own budget before you jump in. At least if you have some sort of plan (and if you’re smart you will buffer that a bit for “hiccups”), you will almost always feel better about the project overall. You might even plan for tool/materials purchase so that you are not tempted to skimp in those critical areas.
As I mentioned last week, fall and winter are perfect seasons for DIY. You can focus on internal projects so you are not worried about the weather. I love tackling an entire room during these seasons, since it is easy to simply close the door and go on about living in your home while in the throes of “construction.”
Take a look around the house and start planning (and budgeting) your next project. I’ll see you at the tool rental counter!
