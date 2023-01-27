Everyone’s always interested to see how their real estate values have performed over the past couple of years. I’ve pulled up a selection of 10 towns in the Lakes Region, and here’s what I’ve come up with for single-family home sales (including waterfronts):
Alton: In 2022, there were 112 sales, a decrease of 10.4% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were 12; median sales price $519,000, an increase of 14.07% over 2021; and total sales volume was $86,999,114, an increase of 1.1% over 2021. Eight homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $799,000. Four out of the eight homes are waterfront homes, which inflated the median asking price.
Belmont: In 2022, there were 66 sales, a decrease of 27.5% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were seven; median sales price $417,500, an increase of 21.7% over 2021; and total sales volume was $29,702,095, a decrease of 16.9% over 2021. Fifteen homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $619,900. However, one is a waterfront home, and eight are spec homes to be built.
Gilford: In 2022, there were 125 sales, a decrease of 22.8% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were eight; median sales price $500,000, an increase of 10% over 2021; total sales volume was $84,314,057, a decrease of 25.7% over 2021. Six homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $2,569,500. Three out of the 6 homes are waterfront homes, so really, there are three residential single-family homes for sale. The number of sales and sales volume were much lower in 2022 because of the lack of available inventory.
Laconia: In 2022, there were 201 sales, a decrease of 15.9% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were eight; median sales price $370,000, an increase of 20% over 2021; and total sales volume was $111,516,475, an increase of 10.6% over 2021. Seventeen homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $459,900. Two of the homes are waterfront homes, and several are water-access homes.
Meredith: In 2022, there were 107 sales, a decrease of 17% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were eight; median sales price $725,000, an increase of 27.4% over 2021; and total sales volume was $117,247,863, an increase of 12.1% over 2021. Twelve homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $687,450. Two of the 12 homes are waterfront homes, and several are water-access homes.
Moultonborough: In 2022, there were 105 sales, a decrease of 31.8% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were eight; median sales price $590,000, an increase of 3% over 2021; and total sales volume was $121,279,205, a decrease of 14.7% over 2021. Thirteen homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $1,995,000. Seven of the 13 homes are waterfront homes, which inflates the median listing price. It’s understandable because Moultonborough has 66 miles of shoreline within the town, with the largest number of waterfront homes and many water-access homes. You can see the shortage of available inventory affected sales volume.
Sanbornton: In 2022, there were 36 sales, a decrease of 28% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were seven; median sales price $430,250, an increase of 7.7% over 2021; and total sales volume was $20,121,700, a decrease of 17.6% over 2021. Five homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $649,900.
Tilton: In 2022, there were 29 sales, a decrease of 34% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were 11; median sales price $360,000, an increase of 11.7% over 2021; and total sales volume was $12,819,950, a decrease of 8.4% over 2021. Only one home is currently for sale, listed at $700,000. Like so many other Lakes Region towns, there has been a real shortage of available homes for sale. Tilton is centralized on Interstate 93 for easy commuting and shopping/services are convenient.
Tuftonboro: In 2022, there were 62 sales, a decrease of 12.7% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were 13; median sales price $591,375, an increase of 27.2% over 2021; and total sales volume was $53,215,215, a decrease of 4.5% over 2021. Fourteen homes are currently for sale at a median asking price of $999,000. Eight of the 14 homes for sale are at a subdivision of new spec homes.
Wolfeboro: In 2022, there were 111 sales, a decrease of 9% compared with 2021. Median days on the market were eight; median sales price $552,500, an increase of 31% over 2021; and total sales volume was $95,599,654, an increase of 39.8% over 2021. Eighteen homes are currently for sale at a median listing price of $587,500. Two of the 18 homes are waterfront homes. Wolfeboro’s total sales volume showed a 39.8% increase over 2021 because of some high-priced waterfront sales.
You can see from the 10 towns and cities above that 2022 was a very good year for price appreciation because of low inventory levels and strong demand. Wolfeboro had the highest increase, a whopping 31%, followed by Meredith at 27.4%, Tuftonboro at 27.2%, Belmont at 21.7%, and Laconia at 20%. Keep in mind these increases can be skewed due to some high-end waterfront sales. Many of the towns, like Tilton, had a decrease in sales volume of 34%, followed by Moultonbrough at 31.8%, Sanbornton at 28%, Belmont at 27.5%, and Gilford at 22.8% because there was such a shortage of available inventory in these towns this past year.
Interest rates have continued their descent, decreasing for the third week in a row to today’s rate of 6.13% for a 30-year fixed rate. My suggestion to sellers is that home purchase demand is still very strong, and if you’re considering listing in the late spring or early summer, now would be a better time. You want to be on the market when there’s very little competition, and right now is that sweet spot before the blitz of new listings this spring.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Sales data was compiled by a NEREN search on and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
