If you've learned anything about me over these last 9 years (I know!) you know that I'm a fashionista. And if you believe that, I've got a snow-capped mountain to sell you with great views of Canada. Truth is, I'm a little design-challenged. My sister-in-law, Mel, is amazing. She helped pick all the colors for the walls in my home in Lincoln and is a professional graphic and product designer. For most of us, interior design is a bit of black magic. Something akin to how computers work and the magic of the fax machine (am I the only one still impressed by that technology?) Today, I'd like to share a couple design trends making a statement in 2020.
If you are considering selling your home and are in the midst of a remodel or even a small "freshen-up," you can never go wrong with neutral colors. I'm not a huge fan of them myself, but they are perfect for a home you're looking to sell as well as providing a canvas to spruce up with other accoutrements. Going with neutral tones provides the potential buyers the freedom to throw in an accent wall or some funky furniture without having to worry about matching the paint.
Another method of keeping things neutral without being boring is by going with some bold blacks and whites. The beauty of these two colors (are they colors?) is they can be mixed and matched throughout the room without clashing. Even the most neophyte designer can coordinate these two "tones." The other advantage is you can fairly easily inject another color or series of patterns without upsetting the apple cart. The neutrality of black and white affords you the luxury of throwing in some bold ideas without clashing. So get creative!
Speaking of creativity, bold patterns are making a strong comeback in 2020. Picture the wallpaper from your great aunt's house back in Maine. There were large (10-16") patterns mixed in with the rest of the paisley to make a fairly nauseating pattern. So, imagine that without the nausea. Bold patterns, especially if the rest of the room is pretty tame, are a fantastic way to liven up a room and make a statement. One word of caution though. Use this feature with some discretion. Just like most people love the look of an accent wall (in a bold painted color), you can use a bold pattern on just one wall and attain the same effect. I'm getting the impression that a full room (especially a small bathroom) of a big, bold pattern might cause nightmares!
While we're talking about patterns, I'd be remiss not to mention modernized wallpapers. Gone are the days of Auntie's wallpaper that we noted above. The latest designs are using monochromatic, subtle tones. "More modern wallpapers don't draw as much attention as the older styles. They comfortably sit in the background and let the rest of the room be the focal point," noted Badger Realty agent Ralph Cronin. With these new styles, you can get away with adding some flair to the room without making the home so personal that the new buyers feel obligated to rip everything down.
Not just black and white as noted above, but black by itself is making a comeback as well. You can layer black on black such as a black wall with different toned highlights. Even black trim in a glossy finish paired up with a black wall in a more matte look and feel. Personally, I'm not a big fan of this look, but it can provide a very upscale and classy design flair if that's what you're after. I'm more of a log home, muddy dog flair guy myself!
Another piece of the puzzle with either the solid black tones or if you're mixing it up with the black and white is the use of metals. Imagine a black-toned kitchen with silver or pewter highlights, fixtures and even lights. The contrast of these styles is very stark and gives off a feeling of purposeful design. I might be able to get behind this one a bit. I love how silver jumps out from a black backdrop and seeing that in your kitchen (or bath, for that matter) would be a nice treat every day.
At the end of the day, it is YOUR style that is most important. Paint your home purple and make the windows look like eyes! Paint the inside of your home black and scare away the neighborhood kids! The choice is yours and that's the beauty of it. You purchased this home so you wouldn't have to deal with a landlord and having someone tell you what you can and can't do with your residence. My encouragement today is to live it up a bit and get creative. The ideas presented here are mostly tame and pretty safe for resale. If you're not selling, get a little crazy! You'll be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.