MEREDITH — Scott Knowles has recently been recognized for outstanding sales performance for the first half of 2020 by RE/MAX of New England. For the first six months of this year he was the top agent in commission income for the State of New Hampshire, and 8th in New England. He has also been recognized for being 12th in New England for total transactions for the first six months of this year.
Chris Kelly, Broker/Owner commented, “With over 3,000 RE/MAX agents in New England, that’s a great honor. Scott has worked extremely hard to reach such lofty goals. All of us at RE/MAX Bayside are very proud of him and his commitment to his clients and customers.”
