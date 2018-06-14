There were fifteen waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in May 2015. The average sales price came in at $1,285,926. That brings us to a total of thirty four sales for the year at an average price of $1,169,420 compared to thirty nine sales at an average of $1,298,894 for the first five months of 2017.
The entry level sale last month was at 22 Rattlesnake Island in Alton. This 1983 vintage one bedroom, one bath post and bean cottage has lots of character with natural woodwork throughout, a living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood stove, and an additional loft sleeping area. This home sits up high on a .98 acre lot so you have amazing views from the house and the decks. Outside you’ll find two decks, a couple of outbuildings, and a large breakwater that protects 174’ of shoreline and dock and provides a calm swimming area. The property was listed at $460,000 last August and was on the market for three months without any takers. It was sold to a buyer in waiting this year at $425,000.
The median price point sale was at 50 Watson Shore Road in Moultonborough. This home was built in 1988 and has 2,247 square feet of living space. There are three bedrooms, two and a half baths, plus two additional rooms that can be used for sleeping areas. The home has an open floor plan with hardwood and laminate flooring, formal living room with fireplace, second level bonus room also with fireplace, and a sensational screened in porch overlooking the water. Outside on the .27 acre lot there’s plenty of entertaining space, a U-Shaped dock ,and an additional dock with a deck above. This property was first listed in May 2017 at $1 million and was reduced to $975,000. It was relisted last year at $949,000 and was subsequently reduced to $919,000. This year it was reintroduced at $895,000 and sold for $865,000. The total time on market was 268 days.
The highest sale for the month was at 112 Hopewell Road in Alton. This 5,357 square foot, four bedroom, five and a half bath shingle style lake home was built in 1999 but has undergone a complete renovation inside and out. This home has all the bells and whistles including a chef’s kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances and gleaming white cabinetry, a living room with a fieldstone fireplace and coffered ceilings, a first floor master suite with its own fireplace, third level great room, wrap-around porch, and three car garage. This home sits on a beautiful 2.18 acre lot with 300’ of prime shore land that includes a breakwater and u-shaped dock. The property was first listed in August 2016 at $3.595 million, re-listed last year and $3.795 million, and was sold to a buyer in waiting this year for $3.2 million. Total time on market was 451 days.
There were three sales on Winnisquam in May. The lowest priced property was at 14 Linda Drive in Belmont. This 1969 vintage, three bedroom, one bath year round cottage sits on a quarter acre level lot with 80’ of frontage on the canal that leads out to the main lake. It was listed at $285,000 and sold for $235,000 after 257 days on the market. Over in Meredith at 45 Stoney Brook Road a 1950’s era, two bedroom, one bath year round cottage on a quarter acre lot with 100’ of frontage also found a new owner. This house has great views, two docks, and sits at the end of a private road. The property was listed at $539,000 and sold for $535,000 in 67 days. The largest sale on Winnisquam was at 28 Sunset Drive back over in Belmont. This 2,360 square foot, three bedroom, two bath home was built in 1950. It has great hardwood floors, tongue and groove pine paneling, fireplaces in the living room and family room and a detached two car garage. It sits on a .35 acre lot with 98’ of frontage and a dock. It was listed last year at $769,000, reintroduced this year at the same number, and sold for $744,000. The total time on the market was 175 days.
Please feel free to visit www.DistinctiveHomes.NH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty and can be reached at 603-677-7012
