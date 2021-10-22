I have compiled data to provide you with insight into what's happening with sales activity on eight of our lakes here in the Lakes Region. I've compared the most recent 12 months — Oct. 21, 2020-Oct. 21, 2021 — to the previous 12 — Oct. 21, 2019-Oct. 21, 2020 — involving closed sales of waterfront homes.
Here's how sales are shaping up on the water:
Lake Winnipesaukee
- There were 119 Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront homes sold from Oct. 21, 2020 to Oct. 21, 2021 compared to 114 the previous year.
- The median sales price came in at $1,712,500 compared to $1,400,000 from Oct. 21, 2019 to Oct. 21, 2020, resulting in a 22.3 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $242,053,650 compared to $201,802,315 the previous year resulting in a 20 percent increase.
- The median days on market was seven compared to 33.
- The highest sales price was $8,500,000 at 78 Powers Road in Meredith.
- At present, there are only nine waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $3,200,000.
Squam Lake
- There were six Squam Lake homes sold from Oct. 21, 2020 to Oct. 21, 2021, as well as six the previous year.
- The median sales price was $1,830,000 compared to $1,625,000 from Oct. 21, 2019 to Oct. 21, 2020, resulting in a 12.6 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $12,310,000 compared to $11,531,000 the previous year, resulting in a 6.8 percent increase.
- The median days on market was 84 compared to three the previous year.
- The highest sales price was $3,795,000.
- As of this writing, there are only three waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $2,100,000.
Lake Winnisquam
- There were 22 Lake Winnisquam waterfront homes sold from Oct. 21, 2020 to Oct. 21, 2021 compared to 14 sold the previous year.
- The median sales price was $1,155,500 compared to $780,000 the previous year, resulting in a 48.1 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $26,557,804 compared to $11,255,000 the previous year, resulting in a 135.9 percent increase.
- Median days on market was five compared to six the year before.
- The highest sales price was $2,775,000.
- At the present time, there are only two waterfront homes for sale at a median listing price of $2,097,500.
Newfound Lake
- There were 14 Newfound Lake waterfront homes sold from Oct. 21, 2021 to Oct. 21, 2021 compared to six sold the previous year.
- The median sales price was $1,280,000 compared to $835,000 the previous year resulting in a 53.3 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $19,709,500 compared to $5,675,000 the previous year resulting in a 247.3 percent increase.
- The highest sales price was $2,575,000.
- Currently, there is only one waterfront home for sale on Newfound Lake, listed at $1,350,000.
Lake Waukewan
- There were only six Lake Waukewan waterfront homes sold from Oct. 21, 2020 to Oct. 21, 2021 compared to nine the previous year.
- The median sales price was $1,237,495 compared to $715,000 the previous year, a 73.1 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $7,438,990 compared to $7,336,000 the previous year.
- The highest sales price was $2,055,008.
- Currently, there are zero waterfront homes for sale.
Merrymeeting Lake
- Five waterfront homes sold compared to four the previous year.
- The median sales price was $685,000 compared to $688,250 the previous year.
- Total sales volume was $3,721,000 compared to $2,897,100 the previous year, a 28.4 percent increase.
- The median days on market was seven compared to four the previous year.
- The highest sales price was $976,000.
- There are zero waterfront homes for sale at this present time.
Lake Opechee
- Two waterfront homes were sold compared to one the previous year.
- The median sales price was $765,000 compared to $780,000 the previous year.
- Total sales volume was $1,530,000 compared to $780,000, a 96 percent increase.
- The highest sales price was $860,000.
- At present, there are zero waterfront homes for sale.
Lake Kanasatka
- Two waterfront homes sold compared to one in the previous year.
- The median sales price was $887,500 compared to $665,000 the previous year, a 33.5 percent increase.
- Sales volume was $1,775,000 compared to $665,000 the previous year, a 165.4 percent increase.
- At present, there is only one waterfront home for sale, priced at $1,299,000.
So there you have it, a thumbnail report card on how our waterfronts are performing. It has been a very strong year in terms of price appreciation; however, the obstacle in both years has been a lack of available inventory. There is incredible demand out there, and the evidence is conclusive that it's a great time to be a seller in the Lakes Region.
Frank Roche is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Waterfront sales data was compiled by a NEREN map search on Oct. 21, and is subject to change. Visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
