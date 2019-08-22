There were 144 single-family residential homes sold in July in the Lakes Region communities covered by this real estate market report. The average sales price came in at $408,724 and the median price was $275,000. Homes are selling quickly, with an average time on the market of just 43 days and they are selling at an average of 97% of the asking price.
We all know that the Lakes Region has some pretty expensive real estate on the water, but there are some off-the-water properties that pull in some pretty good numbers as well.
This past month, for example, the home at 29 Garden Circle in Gilford that was originally listed at $795,000 sold for $740,000 after 243 days on the market. This 4,766-square-foot, contemporary-style, open-concept builder’s home was constructed in 2014 and has four bedrooms and four and a half baths. The home features a beautiful eat-in kitchen with stainless steel high-end appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, center island, a pantry, and coffered ceiling. A formal dining room with wainscoting and lighted tray ceiling, a living room with built-ins and gas fireplace, a den, and a four-season porch complete the main level. The walkout lower level has a family room and another office. There’s also a three-car heated garage, large deck, patio, and fenced back yard. This high-quality home sits on a 2.4-acre lot with beautiful lake and mountain views.
There is another great-view property that sold just down the street, at 138 Cotton Hill Road in Belmont. This contemporary-style, post-and-beam home was built on 1987 and totals 5,763 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. It sits high on a plateau on a nine-acre private lot that provides panoramic views of Winnisquam, Opechee, Winnipesaukee and the mountains beyond. Simply incredible sunsets! The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, a center island, and a sitting area with wood stove and brick heath with built-ins. The soaring great room shows off the home’s post-and-beam structure and has a brick wood-burning fireplace plus walls of windows to bring in the views. There’s also a formal dining room and a first-floor bedroom suite that is currently used as a den on the main level. There’s also an in-law apartment on the main level with a small kitchen, bedroom, and sitting area. Upstairs is a great open-loft area, a sumptuous master suite with amazing views, a large family room, office space and an additional bonus room space over the two-car garage. This home sold at the asking price of $695,000 after 45 days on the market.
I looked back to the first of this year to see just what the highest off-water sale was so far, and it turns out it was another view property at 44 Trask Mountain Road in Wolfeboro, and it is a nice one! This property consists of a 6,000-square-foot contemporary colonial built in 1996, a 6,000-square-foot Lodge/Vintner’s barn, a three-car attached garage with a nanny suite above, and another three-bay equipment garage with animal barn and tack room. The structures sit on a 31-acre parcel with lake and mountain views. This property offered something for everyone. There’s fenced pastureland for horses or cattle, a saltwater swimming pool, a fence-in basketball/tennis court, and a skatepark. You can bet the house is top-quality throughout, but the Vintner’s three-level barn is the pièce de résistance, with huge main-floor entertaining and exercise areas, sauna, bar area, utility kitchen, two guest rooms, and two baths. In the lower level is a reproduction Italian wine cellar and tasting area that opens to a patio with two stone fireplaces and a fire pit. This is party central, indeed! This property did take a while to sell, though. It was first listed back in 2015 for $3.25 million, again in 2016 for $2.5 million, in 2017 for $1.995 million, and this year at $1.54 million, with the sale coming at $1.3 million in June. I bet someone is having a great time there right now!
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
