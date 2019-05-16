There were 100 single-family residential homes sold in April in the 14 Lakes Region communities covered by this report. The average sales price came in at $407,208 and the median price point was $267,250.
Do you want to watch a good real estate movie?? “Five Flights Up” is a movie about Alex and Ruth, an older couple, who have lived in the same fifth-floor walkup studio apartment in Brooklyn for 40 years. They are played by Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton. They have a small, old dog named Dorothy who plays an important role in a sub-plot of the movie. They realize that they aren’t getting any younger and stairs aren’t going to work very well for much longer. They love their neighborhood but know they are going to have to relocate somewhere else in the city to find an affordable building with an elevator.
After watching the movie and then reading its reviews, I realized that, as a real estate agent, I had a completely different take on the movie than many. I tend to key in on the real estate subtleties more than the average viewer, I guess. This movie has as many twists and turns in it as any real estate deal does … perhaps a little more.
The movie starts out with them having their niece, Lily, a New York real estate agent, list their apartment for sale. This could be considered their first mistake. Hiring a relative to sell your property could possibly lead to problems if things go badly. You might get taken off the Christmas card list.
She is getting them ready for an open house that Lily is holding the next day. Lily advises to de-clutter, open up the shades because “light is money,” make the house smell inviting by boiling cinnamon, and tells Alex to tidy up his art studio. Lily hopes she can get a million dollars for the apartment. Alex wonders if Lily can handle all the people that will be coming through and grumpily expects people to steal stuff. While Ruth is excited about the process, Alex doesn’t want to be railroaded by Lily into a sale. Lily should have insisted that they leave the apartment during the open house, but doesn’t….
Alex and Ruth get to see and meet rude would-be buyers who put down their much-loved home with crass comments. They get to answer bizarre questions about their home and observe equally bizarre behavior, including a lookie-loo lying on their bed. They get to endure the stressful and wonderful multiple-bid process, complete with short deadlines and with heartfelt letters from buyers hoping to set themselves apart from the crowd.
They also get to feel the emotional drain and uncertainty of not knowing where they are going to live, should they accept an offer. They go and look at other apartments on their own, without their agent, because they can do “whatever the hell we want,” including making an offer and unintentionally cutting their agent (and relative) out of a commission.
But I won’t ruin the whole story. Suffice it to say there is a lot of real estate in this movie that is worth paying attention to. It all happens … all the time. In the end, all is good except that Alex and Ruth won’t be going to Lily’s for Thanksgiving dinner.
You can catch it on Netflix.
Visit www.DistinctiveHomesNH.com to learn more about the Lakes Region real estate market and sign up for a monthly newsletter. Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Contact him at 603-677-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.