Spring skiing in New Hampshire.

Spring skiing in New Hampshire.

It's been a good week, and mother nature hit our region with a blanket of snow. The three-month winter season started late this year and it's hard to believe it ends on March 20. It becomes more encouraging when you realize daylight savings time begins next weekend on Sunday, March 12.

So yes, spring is right around the corner and with it comes our much-awaited spring skiing season with longer, brighter sun-soaked days on the slopes. The crowds soften a bit, just like the corn snow under your skis. Skiing in the spring is like slicing through butter, and on an early morning run, wide corduroy slopes welcome your artistic impressions on the soft snow.

