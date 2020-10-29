MOULTONBOROUGH — Pauline Bennett, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England, is proud to announce two new additions to the company’s sales office leadership team serving New Hampshire:
Peter Deely has been appointed as sales manager of the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Portsmouth. He began his real estate career more than seven years ago in the Portsmouth office and recently was the principal broker at Brick and Barn Real Estate Group. Prior to Coldwell Banker, Deely was the owner of a local residential construction company for many years.
Heather McAfee has accepted the sales manager position at the Coldwell Banker Realty Center Harbor office, located in Moultonborough. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the construction and real estate industries. Prior to Coldwell Banker, McAfee was most recently the sales director at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Tilton.
