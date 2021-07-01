MEREDITH — RE/MAX International has recently announced its top agent awards for May of 2021. Chris Adams of RE/MAX Bayside is in the top 7 agents in New England for commissions earned. Chris has called the Lakes Region his home for over 24 years and has been with RE/MAX Bayside since 2016. He also has extensive experience as a real estate investor.
Chris says, “Integrity, respect, service and teamwork are my core values and I am extremely excited to have received this recognition.”
“Chris has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Chris Kelly, owner/broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.