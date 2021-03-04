CONCORD — CATCH Neighborhood Housing’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Tom Furtado, CATCH’s executive vice president and director of real estate, as the next President and CEO of CATCH and its wholly-owned property management company, Alliance Asset Management.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to this leadership position” said CATCH’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Kenneth Koornneef, P.E. “The board voted unanimously to place our trust in Tom and his vision for CATCH’s future. With his strong background in finance, real estate development, and property management, we believe that under Tom’s management CATCH’s mission is well positioned for the future.”
Tom joined CATCH in February 2017 as senior vice president of real estate development. During this time, he directed the development and construction of CATCH’s revitalization of the Franklin Light & Power Mill, which created 45 residential apartments for Franklin’s local workforce.
In November 2019, Tom was promoted to executive vice president where in addition to real estate development and finance, he assumed responsibilities related to the overall operation, administration and management of CATCH and Alliance.
Prior to joining the team at CATCH, Tom spent over 25 years in the fields of commercial real estate banking, finance, development and construction in Rhode Island and Massachusetts with such firms as Stonestreet Corporation, Shawmut Bank & CVS Health.
“I am honored by the confidence that the board of directors has shown in me and I am very grateful for this opportunity to continue working with the talented staff at CATCH and Alliance” said Tom. “I had the privilege of working with Rosemary M. Heard for several years whose passion was serving our communities, and as a team we will strive for excellence and continue with CATCH’s primary mission of building affordable communities for individuals and families to call home.”
