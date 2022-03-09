MEREDITH — Bayside Rentals property / home management has partnered with Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International only works with carefully vetted property management companies, now including Bayside Rentals. This is to ensure that every home listed is professionally managed and meets the high standards expected of Marriott International. Before being added to the portfolio, each property is reviewed by Marriott International against several criteria in quality, design, amenities, safety, cleanliness, and service.
Select Bayside Rental home / vacation rentals are now featured on the Homes & Villas by Marriott International website. Homesandvillasbymarriott.com
By listing your property on Homes & Villas by Marriott International, you can reach more than 150 million Marriott Bonvoy travel program members around the world, ultimately driving qualified bookings and revenue.
It is also the only home rental offering that is part of the award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel loyalty program, enabling millions of members to earn and redeem points for home rental and hotel bookings, hotel upgrades, VIP experiences and more.
Bayside Rentals located in Meredith, is a locally owned and operated vacation home and long-term rental agency. Their on-site team is passionate and dedicated and provide outstanding customer service to homeowners, tenants, and travelers alike. Bayside Rentals offers the largest inventory in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. From small lakeside cabins to family complexes to everything in-between, why not contact to Bayside Rentals for all your rental needs! And now find select Bayside Rentals properties on the Homes & Villas by Marriott International website.
For more information: www.baysiderentalsnh.com.
