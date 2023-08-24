LACONIA — Are you a first-time home buyer looking to navigate the world of mortgages and home purchasing with confidence? Bank of New Hampshire is collaborating with New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to bring first-time homebuyers a comprehensive virtual class tailored to meet their needs.

Titled “Keys to Success: Navigating the First-Time Home Buyer Journey,” this informative session will provide valuable insights and guidance for those taking their first steps into the real estate market on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom (link to be provided upon registration).

