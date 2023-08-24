LACONIA — Are you a first-time home buyer looking to navigate the world of mortgages and home purchasing with confidence? Bank of New Hampshire is collaborating with New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to bring first-time homebuyers a comprehensive virtual class tailored to meet their needs.
Titled “Keys to Success: Navigating the First-Time Home Buyer Journey,” this informative session will provide valuable insights and guidance for those taking their first steps into the real estate market on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom (link to be provided upon registration).
Industry experts from both BNH and New Hampshire Housing will share their expertise, helping attendees understand the ins and outs of mortgage options, the home buying process, what to expect in the current market and more.
The virtual class will be hosted by Flora Boyce, mortgage loan officer, NMLS #619801, from Bank of New Hampshire, who has a wealth of experience in guiding individuals through the mortgage application process. Additionally, the event will feature Matthew Gallant, senior manager of business development at the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, sharing insights and resources for aspiring home buyers.
Whether you're looking to understand mortgage options, decipher the steps involved in home buying or simply seek answers to your questions, this virtual class is tailored to address the unique needs of first-time home buyers.
Register by visiting q-r.to/bnhkeystosuccess.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BNH.Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.