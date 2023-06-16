LACONIA — As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the oldest bike week in the country, let’s take a look at how Weirs Beach has evolved over time. With its panoramic lake views, nostalgia-inducing boardwalks and cozy summer cottages, Weirs Beach is a location that almost feels frozen in a simpler time. It’s a place that has withstood the test of time while maintaining a strong sense of history and community. This remarkable destination is a vibrant mix of history, natural beauty and community spirit that has created memorable experiences for generations. Join me as we take a deep dive into the rich history and development of Weirs Beach.
Early history
Weirs Beach, or “The Weirs,” as it is often affectionately known, is situated on the southern shore of Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia. Its name stems from the pre-colonial era when native Pennacook tribes fished the area using fish weirs, traps made from intertwined branches. The remains of these weirs were noted by early colonial settlers, thus giving the location its distinctive name.
Weirs Beach became an essential passage for colonial settlers in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, as it was a natural port and docking point for ferries crossing Lake Winnipesaukee. Its importance as a trade route significantly boosted the area’s development.
The railway era
The arrival of the railroad in the mid-1800s dramatically transformed Weirs Beach. The Boston, Concord & Montreal Railroad reached Weirs Beach in 1849, establishing the location as a transportation hub for people seeking the beauty of New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.
The railroad’s impact was twofold. First, it brought a surge of tourists from urban areas who were seeking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle and indulge in the serene landscape of Weirs Beach. Second, it enabled the shipping of goods, thereby boosting the local economy.
As a result, the 19th century witnessed the establishment of several iconic structures, including the grand Weirs Hotel and the lively Winnipesaukee Gardens dance hall, both sadly no longer standing.
The golden age of tourism
The late 19th and early 20th centuries were indeed the golden age for Weirs Beach. The area saw a boom in hospitality businesses as tourism soared. Hotels, boarding houses, and summer cottages sprung up to accommodate the growing number of visitors. Pleasure boating on the lake became a popular pastime, leading to the establishment of boat-building businesses and the creation of the magnificent M/S Mount Washington cruise ship, which remains a treasured icon of the lake.
The Lakeside Avenue, a charming boulevard bordering the beach, was home to several tourist attractions. These included the famous Weirs Beach boardwalk and a collection of shops, eateries and attractions like penny arcades and shooting galleries. The Half Moon Penny Arcade and the bumper car pavilion, both established in the early 20th century, still delight visitors today with their old-world charm.
Mid-century changes
As with many tourist locales, Weirs Beach saw a decline in the mid-20th century due to changing vacation trends and the advent of air travel. Despite this, it remained a beloved local vacation spot and continued to evolve. One notable event of this period was the establishment of Bike Week, an annual motorcycle rally that has been held since 1923. Over the years, Bike Week has grown into a significant event, attracting thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the region each year. This week amazingly marks the 100th anniversary of this celebrated event.
Preservation and continuity
Despite numerous changes over the decades, Weirs Beach has remained true to its roots.
Efforts by local residents, businesses and government have helped maintain the area’s historical charm while accommodating modern amenities. The Weirs Beach Restoration Project, launched in the early 21st century, worked tirelessly to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of the beach and the boardwalk. This effort beautifully demonstrates the community’s commitment to retaining the area’s historic charm.
Today’s Weirs Beach
Today, Weirs Beach stands as a beautiful blend of the old and new. The nostalgic charm of its boardwalk, arcades and vintage train station is balanced with modern facilities, restaurants and accommodation options, making it an attractive destination for all ages.
While the grand Weirs Hotel and the Winnipesaukee Gardens are no longer present, several structures from its heyday still exist and continue to charm visitors. The Weirs Beach sign, for instance, dating back to the '50s, still proudly adorns Lakeside Avenue, warmly greeting visitors.
Similarly, the historic Weirs Beach Drive-In Theater, a classic mid-century structure, still provides entertainment just as it did in the old days.
New additions have also contributed to the area’s appeal. The Winnipesaukee Pier, rebuilt in the early 2000s, provides a modern space for shops, restaurants, an arcade and marina.
Meanwhile, the establishment of Meadowbrook, now known as the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, in 1996, a popular outdoor concert venue, brought a new flavor to Weirs Beach’s entertainment scene.
The future of Weirs Beach
The future of Weirs Beach seems to be one of balance and continuity. It remains a popular summer destination, attracting tourists with its stunning natural scenery, vibrant history and the enduring charm of its attractions. Efforts to preserve its historical sites, coupled with sustainable development plans, ensure that Weirs Beach will continue to delight visitors for many years to come.
Weirs Beach’s history is a testament to the resilience and determination of its community.
Through times of change and adversity, the community has always come together to preserve the unique character and spirit of this beautiful location.
The story of Weirs Beach is far from over. Each new summer season writes another chapter, adding to the colorful tapestry of this historical and naturally stunning destination. Whether you’re a longtime visitor or planning your first trip, Weirs Beach offers a journey through time, a chance to connect with nature and a warm, welcoming community spirit.
From the fish weirs of the Pennacook tribes to the neon lights of the 20th-century boardwalk, Weirs Beach is not just a place but a living, breathing history lesson. It’s a testament to the area’s enduring appeal and an example of a community’s enduring love for its natural landscape. The history of Weirs Beach is a rich narrative that continues to unfold, inviting everyone to be part of its unique story.
•••
This article was written by Randy Miller. Randy is a sales associate, Realtor at Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Please feel free to visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.