MEREDITH — The Xavier Group Real Estate team has teamed up with The Mutt Society bike organization to give away a bike a month for a year.
"We love giving back to our community! From Halloween events to making sure no family is without meals for the holidays, we try to help where we can. Now we have teamed up to give away a bike a month for a year with The Mutt Society!"
The Mutt Society is a non-profit group dedicated to empowering youth through the donation of bicycles. Through this effort, young people can experience the freedom that a bike can offer while gaining the physical and mental health benefits of exercise.
For more information and to nominate someone who may like a bike, visit XaviergroupNH.com, scroll down and click on "Monthly Bike Giveaway."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.