Clear Choice Home Improvements named the winner of its annual $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway.
Peterborough resident receives bathroom makeover courtesy of Manchester-based Clear Choice Home Improvements.
Clear Choice Home Improvements named the winner of its annual $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway.
Peterborough resident receives bathroom makeover courtesy of Manchester-based Clear Choice Home Improvements.
MANCHESTER — Clear Choice Home Improvements, one of New Hampshire’s most trusted home improvement companies, has named George and Donna Christilaw of Peterborough the lucky winners of the Clear Choice Home Improvements $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway. Randomly drawn from thousands of sweepstakes entries for up to $10,000 toward new roofing, windows, siding, gutters or bathroom products, the Christilaw’s chose to update their bathroom with a tub-to-shower conversion.
The Christilaws entered the sweepstakes through the Clear Choice Home Improvements website in September 2021. According to Mr. Christilaw, “When we received the call months later, we were shocked.”
"I’m so excited for the Christilaw family” stated Jennifer Lanigan, director of marketing at Clear Choice Home Improvements. "They have chosen to upgrade their bath to a beautiful walk-in shower that eliminates the danger of stepping into a bathtub, which makes it a convenient and safe alternative for individuals as they get older.”
Submissions are currently open for the 2022 $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway. To enter, visit clearchoicehomeimprovement.com/giveaway, or, now that shows and events are active in the state, visit in person at one of the many home shows, fairs and festivals that Clear Choice Home looks forward to participating in throughout 2022.
About Clear Choice Home Improvements
Clear Choice Home Improvements was founded in 2004 and has served communities throughout NH, MA, VT and ME providing clients with replacement windows, asphalt and metal roofing, vinyl siding, gutters, gutter covers and tub/shower replacement. Josh MacMichael, founder and president, has established a tradition of comprehensive consultations, premium products, and detail-oriented installations, ensuring customers receive the best value for their remodeling dollar. For more information, visit www.ClearChoiceHomeImprovement.com or call 603-232-0237.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.