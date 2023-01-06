Peter Groffman, Ph.D

PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University will host the second lecture in its Mountain Voices Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., via Zoom, with Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies senior research fellow Peter Groffman, Ph.D. Groffman will present, “Hubbard Brook: Big Insights from a Small Place,” an overview of the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, located in the southwestern part of the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, and the research that has been conducted there, with a focus on why the site is well known and how the watershed approach has been fundamental in environmental science.

Groffman will also discuss the impacts of climate change on the forest, major past discoveries made at the site, such as acid rain, an emerging understanding of forest resiliency and how once-pressing environmental concerns shift when new environmental policies succeed. Groffman’s decades of research focuses on climate effects on ecosystem biogeochemical processes related to carbon and nitrogen cycles.

