BARNSTEAD — Paul David Pearson, age 76, formerly of North Barnstead Road in Center Barnstead, died June 27 at Wolfeboro Bay Center.
Born October 5, 1941, in Northampton, Massachusetts, a son of Welton G. and Annie M. (Meader) Pearson, he resided in Alton for many years, a graduate of Alton High School.
He was a former member of the US Army Reserves.
Paul worked as a lineworker for over 30 years with New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.
He was a member and Past Master of Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge and a member of the Bektash Shriners, one of their mini car drivers, member of the Community Church of Alton.
Survived by: two brothers: John W. and wife Elizabeth Pearson of Hooksett, and Mark V. Pearson of Alton; a sister Nancy J. Smith and husband Loran of Rochester; son Paul David Pearson, Jr. of Kenyon, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son Craig Pearson in 2016.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St. in Farmington, with a calling hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Internment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Community Church of Alton P.O. Box 997 Alton, NH 03809, or the charity of one’s choice. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
