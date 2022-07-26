Why would Peter Ness and David Strang put a community through such turmoil other than their insatiable appetite for political power and sheer hubris? Why?
Commissioner Jade Wood’s recent letter to the editor spelled it out. She reminded everyone of the important oath she took last October, ”I swore that I would faithfully and impartially perform the duties incumbent upon me as a Gunstock ski area commissioner, so help me God.”
How is it that Peter and David have managed to turn a blind eye to that oath? Why have they robbed citizens and local businesses alike of the pride, recreation, and financial benefit of that mountain? Why have they brought such turmoil and pain to an otherwise thriving destination? What keeps them digging in their heels, barking orders at the employees who have stayed on, many because they have families to feed, and options are limited? What motivates them? Just what is their agenda?
I would ask them both why they will not simply step aside, let an exceptional and proven management team return in time for events like Soulfest and to serve the countless families that are eager to be back on that mountain? Why?
It is as simple as the oath they took under God. Be good stewards of Belknap County. Recognize that what they set out to do didn’t work. Embrace a measure of humility and move on to a new project that does not create a path of destruction. Please.
