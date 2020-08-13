To The Daily Sun,
As a disabled Vietnam veteran I was glad to see the political ads from Sen. Shaheen on TV about her helping veterans. I was having a problem at the VA and decided to contact her office for some possible assistance. The telephone at her local office was answered by a less than helpful man. He was very curt as I explained my problem and his response was, “I’ll give your info to one of our case workers,” and added that someone would be in touch. I am only assuming that since I am not in one her political ads that when the phone don’t ring it must be Sen. Shaheen.
William Shanley
Gilford
