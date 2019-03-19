To The Daily Sun,
There are lessons to be learned from this year’s Sanbornton’s Town Meeting. At sake was Article 1, a contentious article that would have committed the town to a nearly five million dollar, 20-year bond to build what many considered to be the Taj Mahal of town offices. This was real money and I, like others, spoke to neighbors about the seriousness of what was being proposed.
The call to arms worked and the measure went down 107 to 179 with only 37 percent in favor of the total 286 votes cast. This was well short of the needed two-thirds. Those that voted were required to persevere through two hours of discussion and were first allowed to cast their vote starting at 9 p.m.
Due to procedural requirements, the next costliest article, (the operating budget of just over four million) was not brought to a vote until 11:10 p.m. The Selectboard successfully amended the article to reflect their wants. The vote was 109 to 39 with 148 casting votes.
Between 9 and 11:10, the town lost 138 voters or over 48 percent of the original legislative body of that evening. By 11:10, my neighbors had gone home due to frailty, frustration or their need to be working the next day. Countless more stayed away altogether. Please recognize that SB-2 ballots are cast between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the same day as voting for town offices, not after 11 in the evening.
On town election this year, over 600 people cast votes on the SB-2 question, yet only 286 voted on Article 1 (the bond issue) and only 148 cast votes on the operating budget. Our current system has become New Hampshire’s modern-day version of gerrymandering, where we manipulate the terms and conditions under which residents can cast their votes on town matters.
Clearly a vote delayed is a vote denied. Sanbornton will eventually pass SB-2 and this year’s town meeting is only more evidence that its time has come.
Ralph Rathjen
Sanbornton
