Mrs. Claus and I would like to thank Celebrate Laconia for a wonderful parade Sunday. it was beautiful seeing all the families and children along the route being socially responsible during this time. As i said before, we will get through this pandemic all together and will be sitting with Santa and Mrs. Claus soon again. Thank you, too, to the police officers who kept the parade moving and to all the first responders. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Santa Claus
North Pole
(0) comments
