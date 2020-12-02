To The Daily Sun,
The mountain of anecdotal evidence and volumes of affidavits clearly show that there is enough grounds to investigate the massive fraud in our November presidential election. President Trump garnered several million more votes than he did the first time around and that doesn't include the tons of alleged votes that were switched over to Biden. Joe Biden, who barely campaigned at all while hunkered down in his basement, somehow had millions more folks who voted for him than voted for President Obama during his historic and soaring 2008 Presidential win. One does not have to be an MIT calculus professor to understand the improbability of those paradoxical outcomes.
Sadly, the deep state is wider and deeper than we could have imagined. AG William Barr declares there is little evidence of voter fraud, despite barely taking a peek at the vast improprieties we all know have occurred. Et tu Brute? Pshaw claims the Democrats, the fake pollsters, the mainstream media and Big Tech. Tis time to come together claim the Democrats, to unite and heal the country. Audacious, bodacious stuff from the insane Democrats who never accepted the 2016 election and tried everything to take President Trump down.
There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy --- hypocrisy, fraud and tyranny --- Frederick William Robertson. The Democrats and all of their aforementioned accomplices embody all three of those corrupt attributes. However, cowardice belongs to most of the Republicans in Congress and state legislatures. Hats off to Devine Nunes, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Tim Scott, Marsha Blackburn and a few others who have dared to stand up to the deep state. All the rest of the gelded GOP gang who want to concede this election to the deep state are just spineless swamp creatures themselves, ignoring the will of 73 million voters. Oh how I wish we could make alligator entrees to all the denizens of darkness who want to tear down this country and remake it into another Marxist killing field. Or Fundamental transformation as President Obama called it. And he lurks in the shadows still.
Democrats have controlled virtually every major inner city in America for over half a century. Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, among others, have been turned into killing fields with rotten school systems and corrupt inner city bureaucratic empires. Now they know if they can commit enough voter fraud in the Georgia runoff elections, then they will have cart blanche to fulfill their dreams of a social justice utopia. Yes, very scary stuff indeed! I will pray for Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue every day until Jan. 5. Liberty likely hangs in the balance!
Russ Wiles
Tilton
