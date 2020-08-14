To The Daily Sun,
As the town of Alton closes in on the end of our summer season and Labor Day, another milestone was not so quietly reached at the left hand turn of Old New Durham Road and the short roadway leading to McDonald's, our local grocery store Hannaford,a medical center and other establishments. This turn is heavily traveled year-round by residents and increased traffic by summer visitors as it is an access road to many businesses.
On Aug. 12, 2020, at 1:23 p.m., the one millionth automobile hit this town’s old, old landmark, “The Pothole.” The driver of the car carrying out-of-state plates, instantly celebrated with a mashing of teeth while jerking the steering wheel hard to the left and with words that should not have been uttered in front of his two children, his wife and the dog who were also traveling in the vehicle. Narrowly missing another vehicle, he chose to hit the pothole for another bumpy ride!
Congratulations to the winner!
Meanwhile, there is a rumor that the selectmen will continue providing additional roadway thrills and milestones by adding more non-road Alton Bay “pet projects” for the road agent and his crew to complete, including building yet another over budgeted ugly Soviet-bloc-style wall. I’m sure these are just “rumors”.
As a side note : As citizens cannot attend public selectmen meetings and give public input, please note: with the town having car shows, band concerts, Zumba classes (what the heck is that?) chicken barbeques, etc., it’s TIME to OPEN the SWAP SHOP at the DUMP for us socialites!
R. Loring Carr
Alton
