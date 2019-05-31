As you know St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia is scheduled for demolition this summer. Over the past few weeks our community has vigorously voiced its objections to this decision.
On Monday, June 3, we would like to gather all concerned citizens to discuss this matter prior to the Laconia City Council Government Operations and Ordinance meeting. The goal of this meeting is to discuss unifying our opposition to the razing of St. Joseph’s Church and work towards saving other historical and cultural buildings in Laconia.
Whether you are a parishioner of St. Joseph’s or a concerned citizen who values this iconic structure, all are welcome.
What: Gathering of Concerned Citizens working to Preserve and Save Laconia’s Historic Buildings.
When: Monday, June 3, 4 p.m.
Where: Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street East, Laconia.
The Laconia City Council Government Operations and Ordinance Committee will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 3, to discuss the process of creating an Historic District Commission.
Tara Shore
