To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank Choose Franklin for once again hosting the Candidate Forum that allowed members of our community to hear from the candidates vying for Mayor and City Council seats in next Tuesday’s election. While there were inaccuracies in some responses, like suggesting that the Police Department is down several officers due to underfunding and not vacancies, what I found most troubling was an omission.
One candidate, Paul Doucette, cited service on both the school board and the city council as qualifications. What he neglected to mention, however, is that he left both positions in the middle of his term. He stepped down from the school board just a year ago, citing a vague "wonderful opportunity" that precluded him from fulfilling his responsibilities. Now he’s asking us to elect him again.
Moreover, Paul has a history of divisive comments. While he was fairly tempered at the forum, he did attempt to scare residents about tax increases, focusing especially on renters. I notice he has also posted this on social media, creating conflict between homeowners and renters. We don’t need this kind of voice on the council.
His opponent, by contrast, is a lifelong resident who always speaks positively of Franklin, even when discussing its challenges. Olivia Zink served admirably on the Council before losing her seat by one vote last year. She was always well prepared, and she worked well with the other councilors. Even more to her credit, she stepped up to fill Paul’s vacant school board seat after his abrupt departure. It is clear to me that Olivia is by far the better candidate.
I urge you to learn about both candidates and vote on October 1. If you don’t live in Ward 2, there are city council races in both of the other wards, as well as the mayoral race and a referendum on whether to allow a sports betting franchise to be located in Franklin. Please do your civic duty, get informed and vote.
Vincent Ribas
Franklin
