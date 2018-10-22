To The Daily Sun,
Parents or grandparents of Laconia girls in grades 5-9:
Basketball is a sport that at a youth level incorporates many skills that will follow a young participant for life. It’s a great way to keep kids engaged in a healthy activity as well as helping them realize the importance of cooperation and commitment.
Laconia offers one of the premiere youth leagues in New Hampshire, the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League (LAYBL) in which dozens of volunteers give their time to share not only the fundamentals of basketball but their love of the game. First grade until fourth grade the boys play with the girls. At the fifth grade to ninth grade levels, any girl in Laconia can play in this organized league, which is a great way to keep them busy and engaged in something positive.
Parents who have a daughter in grades five through nine can register their child to participate in the LAYBL league for a fee of $30. If you have more than one child that also wishes to participate the total fee is never more than $50 per household. There are scholarships available to cover the registration in cases as well. This fee includes a nearly two month season with weekly practices and games, an end of the season tournament and a team photo.
Practices will be approximately an hour once a week during the weekdays with games on Saturday mornings. If your child has never played in organized basketball, this is a great introduction to the sport. This league works with many of the same people involved in the middle school and high school athletic programs and could be the gateway your child needs to showcase their talents as they move up through the ranks. It is also a way for them to meet some new friends and get a break from their electronic devices.
There are many resources available online that show involving your child in sports at the middle school age gives them an advantage in life. We have experienced coaches and referees who will teach them the game as well as learning the importance of teamwork.
November 1 is the deadline to register at laybl.net. There will be a skills evaluation for the girls on November 10 that which helps us form fair, competitive teams and then the season starts the first week of December. We hope to see you then!
Thomas Lemay, Director
LAYBL 5-9th grade Girls Division
Laconia
