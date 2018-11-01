To The Daily Sun,
A campaign on issues, not personal attacks is something my opponent and I agreed upon a few weeks prior to filing. New Hampshire has nothing to gain by neighbors slinging insults at each other. To date, we have both kept true to this promise and have kept a friendly relationship throughout the campaign. Legally we cannot control or even know about what other entities send out. The Republican State Committee has spent what we estimate to be $50,000 just on negative mailers against me without a single mention of their candidate. Fortunately, the law requires the sender to print their name in the disclaimer. Always look for that disclaimer to understand where it is coming from.
I am running to promote issues that I believe are vital to the future of our community. We need to discern between a personal attack and a clear difference on issues. This is my forever home and I want our communities to be strong for all of us.
We need to support our public schools and find ways that do not overwhelm our property taxpayer. New Hampshire’s property taxes have gone up 58 percent since 1999. There is not a single senior citizen or anybody on a fixed income I know that has seen their income increase 58 percent in that time frame. In our district, 30 percent of the towns are deemed property poor towns; more than any other district in the state. It is not sustainable.
Now, the Republican State Committee ads will tell you that they did not raise your taxes and balanced the budget. It is a shell game. They balanced the budget on the back of property taxpayers. In order to pay for the $100 million tax cut to out-of-state corporations, they had to give less to our towns and schools. You only have to look at your property tax bill to know they raised your taxes every year. Your property tax hike is essentially paying for Amazon to have a higher profit margin. Your choice on Nov. 6 is to vote for further property tax increases or to vote for me, someone who will stand up for our schools and property taxpayers alike.
New Hampshire’s minimum wage is the absolute lowest it can be in the country. Keeping it low only fosters dependence on our public systems. Raising it, raises the ability for our neighbors to be independent. My opponent has voted every time against any wage increase. Keeping it the lowest in the country only means we will need to pay more taxes to provide for the support services. Your choice on Nov. 6 is to support a candidate who will keep our minimum wage the lowest in the country or to support me, someone who will fight for our working families.
Every organization that fights for the working class has endorsed my campaign: Professional Firefighters of N.H., NH State Employees Association, Teamsters Local 633, Plumbers and Steamfitters, AFL-CIO, N.H. National Association of Social Workers, American Federation of Teachers-N.H. and the National Education Association-N.H.
New Hampshire’s health care situation is hanging on by a thread. Soon to be moms in our district must drive an hour away to have a baby because there are no medical facilities in the entire district to provide that care. My opponent has voted against funding community health care centers and expanding Medicaid insurance for low income families. Keep in mind that 90 percent of the Medicaid expansion services is paid for via federal dollars all of us already pay (check your pay stubs). The choice was clear; send it to another state or keep it for our New Hampshire neighbors. If we did nothing, we would all have to pay for the unfunded care and lose those federal funds.
Additionally, every year since 2012 our state has had a record number of opioid deaths, with about a third of those coming from our district. Your choice on Nov. 6th is to vote for a candidate that has continuously said no for health care services/coverage in our district or to vote for me knowing I understand how important health care is to the survival of our community.
Again, my opponent and I have really kept this campaign focused on the issues at hand. We have clear differences on what we believe is best for the future of this great state. Let’s toss the attack ads in the trash where they belong and get back to debating the issues. If you agree with me on the issues, I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Mason Donavan
Salisbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.