Bristol voters, you will have the chance to vote on two important warrant articles this year. Voting YES to Repeal the Sewer project and voting YES for the SB2 warrant article.
Here are some benefits of having an SB2 form of government:
• SB2 allows all registered voters to vote;
• SB2 allows for absentee voting;
• SB2 allows all warrant articles to be voted on;
• SB2 allows all voting at the ballot box (no more intimidation);
• SB2 allows voters more time to research and understand a proposed warrant article;
• SB2 allows the choice between a default or proposed budget;
• SB2 allows for a better representation of the will of Bristol’s citizens;
• SB2 does away with the six-hour town meetings.
Last year, out of 2,100 registered voters, 110 voters decided to spend $20,000,000 on a sewer project to the lake area and, by the way, it passed by one vote. Your one vote could have stopped this project, which will now cost you between $85 and $1,400 per year in taxes and user fees.
Keep in mind the number one contamination to our lake is runoff from the homes and streets around the lake. Bristol only owns about three miles of the 22 miles of shoreline around the lake.
Please plan on voting on Tuesday, March 10, and being at Town Meeting on Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. at the high school. This year you need to attend both in order to get these passed.
John Sellers
Bristol
